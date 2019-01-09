Trending

Lian Li’s New Standing Desk PC Case Hides Your RGB Components With a Click

By Cases 

Having your PC built into your desk is nice, but you don’t always want to stare at your components and their blinking RGB lights.

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

So Lian Li has upgraded its standing desk case with glass that turns from clear to frosted with the press of a button.

It achieves this feat thanks to a layer that changes opacity when current runs through it.

The desk case accepts standard PC components and is motorized to switch from sitting to standing positions. The company is still working on perfecting the film that turns the desktop from clear to frosted, as well as integrating the control button into the desk controls.

Lian Li says the desk should be available later this year. Pricing and specs still aren’t finalized, but the company’s existing motorized desk case has an MSRP of $1,499.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nancrhill45 29 April 2019 19:22
    Got the SmartDesk DIY kit to DIY a standing desk from Autonomous? #diystandingdeskwithAutonomous
    Reply
  • Mandark 29 April 2019 19:27
    islandwalker said:
    Lian Li’s been making desk cases for years, but its latest model has a glass top that turns from transparent to opaque with the press of a button.

    Lian Li’s New Standing Desk PC Case Hides Your RGB Components With a Click : Read more
    WANT
    Reply
  • Mandark 29 April 2019 19:28
    nancrhill45 said:
    Got the SmartDesk DIY kit to DIY a standing desk from Autonomous? #diystandingdeskwithAutonomous
    but is it as nice as the aluminum Lian-Li? probably not
    Reply