Stand Up: Lian Li's DK-04 Is A Height-Adjustable Standing Desk Case

In the past, Lian Li built a small handful of desk chassis, and its latest one is slightly different in that it can transform from an ordinary seated desk to a standing desk. Meet the Lian Li DK-04.

Unlike most Lian Li cases, this one isn’t entirely made of aluminum. The body is, but the legs are made of iron. The top of the desk is made from a single large piece of tempered glass.

Inside, there is room for an ATX motherboard and up to four dual-slot graphics cards that are no longer than 320 mm, as well as a full-size ATX power supply and eight 3.5” or 2.5” drives. The front I/O consists of four USB 3.0 ports, the standard pair of HD audio jacks, and power and reset switches. Next to the front I/O is space for a 5.25” drive.

A total of eight fans handle cooling, with four 120 mm fans located at the front and an equal number and size at the rear for exhaust. Lian Li included dust filters for the front and power supply intake locations. If you want to install water cooling, the rear supports two 240 mm radiators, whereas the front intake can be home to an enormous 480 mm radiator.

Another design aspect worth mentioning is the angled intake with the narrower front. Older desk chassis from Lian Li had a thickness that was consistent from front to rear, whereas this new one has a thinner front end where the fans angle down. This may seem like a subtle change but should in practice make it much more compatible with armrests on desk chairs and increase overall use comfort.

You can adjust the height of the desk through a range of 67.5 cm through 116 cm using the two arrow keys on the height adjustment pad, where you can also save four height settings with the memory function.

Lian Li priced the DK-04 standing desk at $1,499 with availability slated for May 10.

