Elon Musk says his chipmaking 'Terafab Project' venture will launch in seven days — Musk's latest moonshot multi-billion project launches on a Saturday
On Saturday, March 21? What about a cheeseburger?
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Elon Musk spent quite some time last fall complaining that existing foundries cannot meet his company's demand for high-performance AI processors and proposed an idea to build his own chipmaking venture. Apparently, this was not just a brag but rather an announcement of a long-term project. Now the project has gotten its launch date: March 21, 2026.
"Terafab Project launches in 7 days," Elon Musk wrote in an X post.
He did not elaborate on any details about the project, though his previous comments indicated that this is indeed a long-lasting semiconductor production facility project that would enable his companies — Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI — to get enough supply of AI accelerators.Article continues below