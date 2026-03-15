Elon Musk says his chipmaking 'Terafab Project' venture will launch in seven days — Musk's latest moonshot multi-billion project launches on a Saturday

Elon Musk spent quite some time last fall complaining that existing foundries cannot meet his company's demand for high-performance AI processors and proposed an idea to build his own chipmaking venture. Apparently, this was not just a brag but rather an announcement of a long-term project. Now the project has gotten its launch date: March 21, 2026.

"Terafab Project launches in 7 days," Elon Musk wrote in an X post.

He did not elaborate on any details about the project, though his previous comments indicated that this is indeed a long-lasting semiconductor production facility project that would enable his companies — Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI — to get enough supply of AI accelerators.

Article continues below