Super Micro employees accused of smuggling $2.5 billion worth of Nvidia hardware to China — perps used a hairdryer to move serial numbers between real hardware and thousands of dummy servers

Three Super Micro employees have been charged with conspiring to unlawfully divert cutting-edge U.S. artificial intelligence technology to China. An indictment unsealed on Thursday says Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw, Ruei-Tsang “Steven” Chang, and Ting-Wei “Willy” Sun were involved in a smuggling plot that leveraged a middleman Southeast Asian company to fake paperwork and repackage servers that were powered by cutting-edge Nvidia chips. The underhanded operation is thought to have netted roughly $2.5b in sales since 2024.

Super Micro isn’t named in the indictment, but Liaw is a co-founder of the server firm, with nearly half a billion dollars worth of shares under his belt (the shares just dropped 12% in value on this news). Moreover, Chang is a sales manager for Super Micro in Taiwan. Sun is referred to as a third-party broker and fixer who has worked with the other two at Super Micro previously. Liaw (71, a U.S. citizen), and Sun (44, Taiwan) have been arrested, but Chang (53, Taiwan) is currently a fugitive, notes the Justice Department PR.

The transshipment scheme exposed

Basically, billions of dollars of Nvidia-powered servers that shouldn’t have been available to Chinese customers were funneled to the country using a fake front company, which fabricated paperwork and assembled thousands of dummy servers, to fool inspectors. It was far from a casual or opportunistic operation, with a high level of coordinated deception.

Article continues below

Despite the sophistication of the covert documentation, logistics, and supporting operations, some analysts have highlighted the brazen absurdity of the operation. For example, the indicted trio have been accused of maintaining a substantial inventory of thousands of dummy (empty shell) servers in Southeast Asia, supposedly awaiting deployment to local (not China-based) customers.

I'm sorry but this super micro thing is awful but parts of it are genuinely hilarious They literally used a hair dryer to move serial numbers from real servers to dummy servers to throw in a warehouse and got caught on camera pic.twitter.com/Ht9gBBF7aQMarch 20, 2026

Analyst Max Weinbach highlights some CCTV image captures showing workers using hair dryers to transfer serial number stickers from genuine servers to the dummy server shells. They would subsequently ship the real GPU-packed servers to China.

Today, due to the ever-shifting sands of U.S. export controls policy, some of the smuggled Super Micro servers might be approved as exportable after following a framework to get a license.

Super Micro and Nvidia aren’t in the FBI’s crosshairs