STMicro to deploy humanoid robots to its legacy fabs in Europe — over 100 humanoid robots to be used for routine and physically demanding tasks in fight for efficiency

STMicroelectronics is one of the long-standing European chipmakers that does not give up and keeps its fabs open and, more importantly, busy despite all odds. However, high-end pressure from leading chipmakers and emerging Chinese chipmakers on the low-end clearly has its impact, and so the company must find new ways to survive. One of them appears to be robots working at fabs, according to Reuters.

Falls behind China and the U.S.?

STMicroelectronics expects automation to raise efficiency at legacy fabs. At the same time, it plans to retrain workers for more specialized roles. In fact, STMicroelectronics's first humanoid robot designed for fab operations was demonstrated by head of manufacturing Thomas Morgenstern. To add context, the company announced plans to fire some 5,000 workers back in 2024.

In a video shown at the event, a robot was seen loading a silicon wafer carrier into one of the machines involved in a silicon wafer production flow. However, while a humanoid robot loading a wafer is certainly very cinematic, this kind of automation is dramatically below what happens in Class 1 – Class 3 cleanrooms in Arizona, Korea, Texas, and Taiwan, where humans are barely present at all. However, the fabs run by Intel, Samsung, and TSMC were designed this way. What STMicro does is introduce robots to fabs designed decades ago.

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