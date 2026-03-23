Mad lad stores and loads Doom from within DNS — TXT record type abused to store game data

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You should grab a stiff drink before reading this.

Doom on DNS
(Image credit: Adam Rice)

Network administrators in the audience are advised to grab their unsee juice from the shelf, as today's home project is quite the double-whammy. First, it involves everyone's favorite problem child, DNS. Second, a madlad named Adam Rice has managed to put Doom in it. That's a paragraph I never thought I'd write, but my life choices haven't always resulted in glory.

For the uninitiated, every time you go to tomshardware.com, your device first asks a server what its actual numerical address is. That's DNS, or Domain Name System, and it's the cornerstone of the internet. Rice appears to be an expert at bending DNS into four-dimensional shapes, like abusing its TXT records to deliver malware payloads.

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