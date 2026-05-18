College students drown out AI-praising commencement speeches with boos — 'deal with it' one speaker fires back as students heckle positive pitches for AI's role

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Arizona students reject ex-Google exec's positive words on AI

Ex Google CEO Eric Schmidt
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt received a cold reception during a commencement address at the University of Arizona when he touched upon the thorny subject of Artificial Intelligence. The ex-Google exec was one of several commencement speakers across the United States this weekend (h/t NBC News) who were booed for their positive comments about AI, a technology that is having a vast and immediate impact on the job market that these graduates are soon to enter.

Schmidt, who served in various capacities as CEO, Chairman, and technical advisor to Google and its parent company Alphabet across several decades, found a mostly hostile reception to the themes within his keynote speech in Arizona. He talked about the impact of technology over the years on young people to the thousands of assembled students, with his fairly positive spin on AI proving to be a point of contention for the audience. Schmidt told the students that “we thought that we were adding stones to a cathedral of knowledge that humanity had been constructing for centuries, but the world we built turned out to be more complicated than we anticipated.”

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At one point, the former Google executive was forced to stop as the shouting intensified. “I know what many of you are feeling about that. I can hear you. There is a fear,” going on to speak about the concerns within the next generation that their “future has already been written,” calling those fears “rational.” Schmidt’s message, however, doesn’t deviate: AI “will shape the world,” and it’ll be up to them to guide it along the way.

Schmidt’s get-on-board messaging clearly didn’t resonate with the audience at the University of Arizona. Other speakers, including Gloria Caulfield, a VP for a major property development company, suggested that AI was "the next industrial revolution" during her speech at the University of Central Florida, and was promptly jeered. Meanwhile, music executive Scott Borchetta at Middle Tennessee State University suggested AI was "rewriting production as we sit here" and told his audience to "deal with it" as they jeered him in response.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek epi