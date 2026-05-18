Linus Torvalds says flood of duplicate AI-generated vulnerability reports have made Linux security mailing list 'almost entirely unmanageable' — private list 'a waste of time for everybody involved' in switch to new public system

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New kernel documentation now formally requires AI-found bugs to be reported publicly.

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Linus Torvalds declared the Linux kernel's private security mailing list "almost entirely unmanageable" on Sunday in his weekly post to the Linux Kernel Mailing List (LKML), blaming a flood of duplicate vulnerability reports generated by researchers running the same AI tools against the same code. The complaint accompanied the release of Linux 7.1-rc4 and a pointer to newly merged documentation that formalizes how AI-assisted bug reports should be handled.

The problem, according to Torvalds, is the combination of volume and redundancy: multiple researchers are independently discovering identical bugs using automated tools and filing them separately on a private mailing list, where nobody can see what has already been submitted. Maintainers end up spending their time triaging duplicates and directing reporters to fixes that were merged weeks earlier.

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This Torvalds-endorsed approach is exactly what fellow maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has been doing with his “Clanker T1000” system, a Framework Desktop-powered bug-finding tool: discover the issue, write the fix, take responsibility for the patch, and submit it publicly.

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