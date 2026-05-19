AMD rumored to ready budget-friendly Ryzen 7 7700X3D for suffering gamers — chipmaker lowers clocks and price with rumored Zen 4 X3D CPU

It looks like AMD is spinning up leftover or recycled silicon into gaming gold to maintain its gaming dominance with some of the best CPUs. According to a reputable hardware leaker, chi11eddog, the chipmaker is reportedly preparing the Ryzen 7 7700X3D, a lower-binned version of the successful Ryzen 7 7800X3D. The new chip will bring the benefits of AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology to a wider audience and target a more affordable price bracket.

There are already five members of the Ryzen 7000 X3D (codenamed Raphael) series. The Ryzen 7 7700X3D would be the sixth addition. In many ways, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D is like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D’s twin, but it does come with a few surprises beneath the integrated heat spreader. In terms of similarities, the upcoming Zen 4 X3D chip mirrors its sibling with an identical eight-core, 16-thread configuration. It also retains the 96MB of stacked L3 cache, which has proven to be a great asset for gaming.

However, some subtle changes to the Ryzen 7 7700X3D are necessary to differentiate it from its higher-tier counterpart. Naturally, AMD wouldn't sell you the same silicon for a lower price. According to the leaker, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D has a 200 MHz lower base and 500 MHz lower boost clock speed, respectively, landing at 4.0 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost clocks versus the 7800X3D's 4.2 GHz base and 5.0 GHz boost speeds.

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The slightly lower clock speeds shouldn't represent a significant sacrifice in real-world gaming performance but should allow AMD to offer the Ryzen 7 7700X3D at a lower price point than the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) L2 Cache (KB) TDP (W) Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16 / 32 4.2 / 5.7 128 1,024 120 Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12 / 24 4.4 / 5.6 128 768 120 Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8 / 16 4.2 / 5.0 96 512 120 Ryzen 7 7700X3D* 8 / 16 4.0 / 4.5 96 512 120 Ryzen 5 7600X3D 6 / 12 4.1 / 4.7 96 384 65 Ryzen 5 7500X3D 6 / 12 4.0 / 4.5 96 384 65

*Specifications are unconfirmed by AMD.

The Ryzen 7 7700X3D seemingly retains the same 120W TDP as the higher-end Ryzen 7 7800X3D. On paper, both chips will have similarly modeset power and cooling requirements. However, due to rumored lower clock speeds, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D may actually run a bit cooler but not necessarily more efficiently in real-world scenarios.

When do you buy an upgrade for your PC setup?

Like other Ryzen 7000X3D processors, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D is unlikely to ship with a stock cooler. AMD strongly recommends pairing its Ryzen 7000X3D chips with a high-quality liquid cooler.

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The Ryzen 7 7800X3D launched in 2023 at an MSRP of $449. Fast-forward to today, and the octa-core powerhouse now retails for around $376.99 if you can find one new from stock. Unfortunately, the leaker didn't specify the pricing of the upcoming Ryzen 7 7700X3D. More importantly, it remains unclear if AMD will launch the chip to the general public, restrict it to specific regions, or lock it for OEMs and integrators.

A well-priced Ryzen 7 7700X3D could definitely shake up the mid-range processor segment as the ongoing memory shortage continues to impact the computer hardware market. The bad news is that AMD's Ryzen 7000X3D chips use DDR5 memory, which remains scarce and expensive in the current climate. With no clear sign of stabilization in sight, it's hard to picture consumers wanting to upgrade entire systems even if the Ryzen 7 7700X3D has a very attractive price tag. The new chip might represent an appealing same-socket upgrade for PC builders who haven't yet taken advantage of AMD's X3D tech yet, though.