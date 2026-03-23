Intel's long-rumored Core Ultra 3 205 CPU finally appears for sale at French retailer — priced at $182, early listing confirms previously-known specs for the chip

Last year, we first heard about the Core Ultra 3 205, a low-end OEM chip from the Arrow Lake family, part of the Core Ultra 200S lineup, but it was never released. We even got a full review of a non-retail unit of the CPU before it was ever announced. Fast forward to 2026, and it has finally reappeared online, listed at a French retailer called PC21. It's priced at 158 Euros after tax, or roughly $182, but there are no units in stock.

(Image credit: Future)

To be clear, the Core Ultra 3 205 has been listed before — at the same vendor, funnily enough — but that was over 7 months ago, and it hasn't popped up since. Current speculation points toward it being an OEM-exclusive part, reserved for system integrators, but we haven't seen any prebuilt with it either. In fact, Intel has not launched any Core Ultra 3-branded desktop SKU for Arrow Lake at all.

Specs-wise, we're looking at an eight-core chip (4P + 4E) that can boost up to 4.9 GHz, and has 2 Xe cores for integrated graphics. Rated at just 57W, the Core Ultra 3 205 actually surpassed its previous-gen Core i5 counterpart and scored 30% higher in multi-core benchmarks compared to the Core i3-14100. It has been poised to become the new entry-level champ ever since it entered the rumor mill.

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