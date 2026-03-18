AMD claims it had no knowledge of fake Ryzen 5 7430U CPUs in Chuwi laptops — Chinese vendor announces recall of products and refunds, PCB manufacturer could be culprit

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New evidence suggests that the PCB manufacturer is at fault for the scandal, not Chuwi

AMD Ryzen 5
(Image credit: Chuwi)

AMD has responded to the recent Chuwi scandal, where certain laptop models featuring outdated Ryzen 5 5500U processors were falsely labeled as newer 7430U variants. According to HKEPC, AMD has made an official statement claiming the company had no knowledge of the matter and stated it does not condone any sort of product mislabelling from any manufacturer whatsoever.

"Recently, we have come to the attention of CHUWI, which has misrepresented AMD Ryzen 5 5500U products as Ryzen 5 7430U. AMD has never authorized, confirmed, or acquiesced to this behavior in any way, nor has it participated in the labeling or promotional decisions of related products, and is completely unaware of this matter."

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