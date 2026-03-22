33 years ago today, the Pentium lineage began, shaping decades of personal computing to come. The Pentium was Intel’s first superscalar design, an architectural feature that enabled the execution of multiple instructions per cycle. This would give it a boost in performance beyond its predecessor(s) despite the pedestrian sounding launch SKU clocks. Intel’s first P5/i586 architecture chips were the Pentium 60 and Pentium 66.

Above you can see Intel’s official data sheet for the Pentium 60 and 66. Zoom in if you want to digest the full technical specifications.

The same team that worked on the Intel 386 and 486 would drive forward the Pentium design. Work began on the chip back in June 1989, with the development team deciding to meld RISC and CISC technology with an on-chip cache, 64-bit burst-mode external data bus, fully hardware multiplier, and dynamic branch prediction. On paper, floating point operations were another strength, outperforming the i486 FPU by between three and five times.

Article continues below