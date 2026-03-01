The Nvidia GeForce3 launched 25 years ago — underappreciated at launch, its impact shaped the industry

It's easy to hear "25 years ago" and miss the context, so let's talk about the context of the GeForce 3 launch. This was before Steam and before the iPhone. Before YouTube. The concept of the "GPU" was still quite novel, having been established with the GeForce256 just 15 months prior. Yes, we went from GeForce256 to GeForce2 to GeForce 3, all in just 15 months. Things moved more quickly back then; we went from 1 GHz to 2 GHz CPUs in roughly the same time.

When it launched in February of 2001, the GeForce 3 was a critical turning point in the history of graphics processors, as this was the first GPU to include any real sort of programmability by way of being the first GPU with DirectX 8.0 pixel and vertex shader support. What that means is that graphics programmers could now write programs that run on the GPU.

This sounds insane from a modern perspective; what do you mean, early graphics processors couldn't run programs? But it's true; before the GeForce 3, virtually all graphics processors were "dumb" fixed-function accelerators. You would hand them data in a specific format from the CPU, they would do their magic, and then output the modified framebuffer. Any code you wrote ran on the CPU, which meant that any special graphical effects you wanted had to be performed on the CPU.

The Chameleon demo, with its impressive normal-mapped textures, was one of the first showcases of what the GeForce 3 could do. (Image credit: Future)

This doesn't just have performance implications, but rather it limits how useful the graphics processor can actually be. For effects like skeletal animation, moving the processing onto the GPU allows for things like matrix palette skinning, that allow textures to stretch realistically across a character. DirectX 8 enabled radically more lifelike water effects, as seen in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, and it also famously enabled per-pixel lighting and true Dot3 bump-mapping, as seen in Doom 3.

Indeed, despite the fact that it's difficult to imagine NVIDIA and Apple hardware playing nice today, the GeForce 3 was actually revealed in Tokyo at the Makuhari Messe convention hall by none other than Steve Jobs. It was the 2001 Macworld Conference & Expo, and Jobs brought Id Software's John Carmack on stage to show off the first-ever demos of Doom 3, then one of the most hotly-awaited games of all time. Hype levels were off the charts as Carmack talked about the new rendering features that the programmable NV20 GPU enabled, like real-time per-pixel lighting, detailed normal mapping, and complex interactivity, including interactive GUI surfaces.

Doom 3 wouldn't come out until years later, of course, and it actually didn't run particularly well on a GeForce 3 when it did. That's to be expected, as things were still moving fast in the three-year interim, and that doesn't discount the fact that the GeForce 3 was still the first GPU with the ability to run the game. Ironically, though, the reality of February 2001 didn't quite match the hype, as the GeForce 3 was arguably a bit of a letdown when it launched. Many reviewers were mixed on the card when it came out.

The header photo from the original Tom's Hardware review of the GeForce 3 in 2001. (Image credit: Thomas Pabst/Future)

You see, the GeForce 3 brings along awesome DirectX 8 graphics features, but it has exactly the same raw raster performance (fillrate) as the GeForce 2 Pro. Its only real benefit in DirectX 7 and lower games is its "Lightspeed Memory Architecture," a then-advanced crossbar memory controller that drastically improved effective memory bandwidth considerably. That gave it a real performance advantage at higher resolutions, but if you were only concerned about Quake III Arena in 800x600, it looked underwhelming.

This was partially rectified later in 2001 by the launch of the GeForce3 Ti500. Yes, the GeForce 3 is also the genesis of the familiar "Ti" appellation still used on NVIDIA cards today. Whether you say it "tie" or "tee-aye", it originally referred to "Titanium Edition", and it was applied in October 2001 to two new models of GeForce 3 as well as a new GeForce 2 model that served as NVIDIA's budget offering at the time. The GeForce 2 Ti offered incredible value for the legacy games of the day, but it lacked the passport to the future that the GeForce 3 Ti200 provided. Without that DX8 support, you couldn't tick the 'shiny water' box in Morrowind, so that made the previous-gen GeForce card much less desirable.

The original Xbox's "XGPU" was a modified GeForce 3 core, known as NV2A. (Image credit: Future)

Another launch late in 2001 solidified the GeForce 3 as the foundation of things to come: Microsoft's Xbox. The original Xbox famously used NVIDIA graphics, but fewer realize that NVIDIA also provided the sound hardware and memory controller for the machine. NVIDIA's work on the Xbox would become the foundation for its beloved but relatively short-lived "nForce" series of motherboard chipsets. The Xbox was clearly the most powerful console of its generation, with more memory and more advanced graphics capabilities than competing machines from Nintendo and Sony, but a games machine is nothing without software, and while the Xbox had a few notable standouts (including Halo: Combat Evolved, Fable, and Star Wars KotOR), it wasn't the market leader.

Indeed, the market often punishes forward-looking hardware in the short term, but it's the long game that counts. The GeForce 3 itself wasn't a hugely successful release for NVIDIA, but it soon gave way to the wildly popular GeForce 4 series. The GeForce 4 continued the legacy of the GeForce 3, bumping Direct3D support from version 8.0 to 8.1. This added features like volumetric texturing (3D textures) and dependent textu