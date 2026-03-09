First solar-powered rugged laptop announced — features a solar panel on the back of the display and a backup battery with 5,200mAh of capacity

News
By published

Solar panel laptops could be making a comeback.

Oukitel RG14-P
(Image credit: Oukitel)

It has been years since we last saw a solar-powered laptop, but one laptop maker is finally bringing the niche product segment out of retirement, and the product is not a concept. Chinese device maker Oukitel has announced the world's first rugged solar-powered laptop, the RG14-P, featuring a 14.1" touchscreen and a solar panel array integrated into the back cover behind the laptop's display.

The laptop is geared towards industrial workers who need a laptop that can operate in harsh conditions and remote environments for extended periods of time, likely away from a power outlet. Of what little specs the manufacturer shared beyond the display size, the laptop will come with an internal 3,000mAh main battery and a larger 5,200mAh backup battery, paired with 65 watts of fast charging. This is wired charging from the wall that does not account for the internal solar panel. Oukitel also announced that the laptop will come pre-installed with Windows 11.

Article continues below

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.