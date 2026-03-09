First solar-powered rugged laptop announced — features a solar panel on the back of the display and a backup battery with 5,200mAh of capacity

It has been years since we last saw a solar-powered laptop, but one laptop maker is finally bringing the niche product segment out of retirement, and the product is not a concept. Chinese device maker Oukitel has announced the world's first rugged solar-powered laptop, the RG14-P, featuring a 14.1" touchscreen and a solar panel array integrated into the back cover behind the laptop's display.

The laptop is geared towards industrial workers who need a laptop that can operate in harsh conditions and remote environments for extended periods of time, likely away from a power outlet. Of what little specs the manufacturer shared beyond the display size, the laptop will come with an internal 3,000mAh main battery and a larger 5,200mAh backup battery, paired with 65 watts of fast charging. This is wired charging from the wall that does not account for the internal solar panel. Oukitel also announced that the laptop will come pre-installed with Windows 11.

Based on advertising material the manufacturer published, the exterior of the laptop features a metal chassis with rubber pads on each edge to protect the device. Several USB ports, Ethernet, and a single VGA port are visible on the sides of the device, with each port (of the ports we can see) covered by physical covers to protect them from dirt and debris when users are operating in a harsh outdoor environment. To make portability more convenient, the laptop comes with a hefty carrying handle in the front that does not appear to be removable.

The star of the show is the back panel, which appears to double as a solar panel and protective back cover for the device. Oukitel did not unveil any specs for the solar panel, but likely, the panel will only be capable of providing supplementary power to the laptop to extend runtime while the laptop is turned on.

The last time we saw a solar panel laptop was years ago, when a handful of netbooks were released with integrated solar panels. One such product was the NC 215S, a Samsung 10.1" netbook with a solar panel installed behind the display. The solar panel was capable of providing one hour of battery life to the netbook after 2 hours in direct sunlight, translating to about 1/14th of the laptop's full battery life.

Besides these devices, the only other solar panel laptops in existence are concept designs. Lenovo recently announced a solar-powered concept variant of its Yoga PC laptop that Lenovo claims can provide enough power in 20 minutes to play up to one hour of video content on the device, without resorting to wired charging.

