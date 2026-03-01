Lenovo's Framework-like Modular AI PC concept lets you put a screen just about anywhere — detachable keyboard and ports make the machine customizable

Some of Lenovo's laptops have one screen. Some of them have two. With a new concept device shown at Mobile World Congress 2026, the company is suggesting that it can split the difference with a "selectively modular" system that lets you move parts around based on the way you use the system.

The PC is built around a metal base with a single built-in top display. On both the deck (where the keyboard would normally attach) and the back of the display, Lenovo has added its Magic Bay to connect accessories with pogo pins. This gives you a lot of flexibility, allowing you to put the second screen on the keyboard deck, similar to a Yoga Book 9i or an Asus ZenBook Duo . When you don't need a dual-screen experience, you can swap it for a keyboard.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You can also place the second screen on the lid of the laptop, which Lenovo suggests is good for presentations or even using the system with the lid closed. I found this made the prototype way too top-heavy, and I feel like you could accomplish the same thing with an external display.