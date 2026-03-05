TCL intros two premium dual-mode gaming monitors — 27-inch 1,040 Hz QHD Mini-LED and 32-inch 4K OLED with striped subpixel layout

TCL CSOT, the company's display division, showed off some fascinating new products and concepts at MWC 2026, but they were mostly tied to smaller form factors. At the same time, TCL also launched two new monitors in China — a Mini-LED panel and an OLED — and one of them is already on sale in the region. Both of them support dual-mode capabilities.

First up is the TCL 27P2A Ultra, part of the new P2A series, that's built around esports and motion clarity. The panel features a native resolution of 2560x1440 with a 550 Hz refresh rate that can double to 1,040 Hz, most likely at 720p. It's a standard 27-inch monitor otherwise, featuring a "High Shoot" panel from TCL CSOT with support for backlight strobing that TCL calls "Tmoc Super Dynamic Sharpness."

(Image credit: TCL via Videocardz)

There was no info on how many local dimming zones the monitor has, its peak brightness, or even HDR support; considering it's focused at gamers, we wouldn't expect the likes of Dolby Vision onboard. The monitor has various AI features, such as flashbang recovery and black level raise in dark areas. Pricing for the 27P2A Ultra hasn't been confirmed yet, and it's not even the first 1,000 Hz+ panel to hit the market — Samsung and HKC already beat it to the punch.

The other monitor is the TCL 32X3A, the company's first "X-series" display that features a 31.5-inch 4K OLED panel running at 240 Hz. Thanks to the dual-mode support, it can step down to a 1080p resolution and boost the refresh rate to 480 Hz with the click of a button. This is far from the first monitor to have that ability as several OEMs have adopted LG Display's similar 32-inch OLED panel in their monitors.

The 32X2A is actually a good-looking monitor with a very industrial design, likely constructed from aluminum. It evokes Apple's Studio Display with its stand and clean back, along with its thin profile. At the slimmest area, the monitor is just 6.4 mm or 0.25 inches thick. It features subtle RGB lighting at the back and the stand integrates speakers from Bang & Olufsen in the front.

(Image credit: TCL via Videocardz)

More importantly, though, the panel here is being touted as "OLED+" by TCL due to its superior text clarity. Most OLED panels use pentile subpixel layouts which lead to fringing in text. Both LG and Samsung have showed off new panels this year that solve this by switching to a true RGB stripe layout, and now TCL seems to be following through as well with its "Matrix-Pure" subpixel config.

Apart from that, the I/O is also very strong here with 1x DisplayPort 2.1 (possibly UHBR20) and 2x HDMI 2.1 with plenty of USB ports, including a 90W USB-PD enabled Type-C plug with DP Alt Mode. The monitor is listed at 5,999 Yuan in China already, which translates roughly to $870 — which is about as much as similarly-equipped LG models on sale, but they don't have speakers or the new striped subpixel layout.