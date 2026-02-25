LG opens pre-orders for massive 52-inch 5K2K curved monitor — $1,999 monster is built for both gaming and productivity, with 240Hz refresh rate

LG debuted its new UltraGear evo lineup of gaming monitors at CES 2026 and has now listed its largest offering for pre-order at $1,999.99. The 52-inch UltraGear evo G9 (52G930B-B) is touted as the world's largest 5K2K gaming monitor, with the company targeting both gamers and productivity professionals thanks to its high-resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate.

The LG UltraGear evo G9 features a 51.6-inch 1000R curved display with a 5120 × 2160 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio, offering more vertical screen space compared to 49-inch ultrawide monitors. It uses a VA panel instead of traditional IPS or OLED, with an impressive 4000:1 contrast ratio, which should translate to deep blacks and bright colors. However, there are potential disadvantages to VA panels, including narrow viewing angles, slower response times, and black smearing.

As for brightness, LG claims 320 nits minimum and 400 nits typical, and since it is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, it should be capable of reaching up to 600 nits when showcasing HDR content. It also covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a special anti-glare treatment to avoid reflections.

For gamers, the display supports AMD FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate to avoid screen tearing, along with a 1ms (GtG) response time. Apart from the traditional OSD settings, one can also fine-tune the monitor directly from the desktop and apply settings instantly with a hotkey.

In terms of connectivity, there’s DisplayPort 2.1, two HDMI 2.1 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C upstream port with 90W power delivery, and two USB Type-A ports. The monitor also comes with a built-in KVM switch, which enables controlling multiple PCs without having to switch between peripherals. Other features include built-in stereo speakers and an ergonomic stand that supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. Additionally, one can wall mount the display as it offers support for a VESA mount 100x100.

You can pre-order the LG UltraGear evo G9 directly from LG at $1,999.99, where early buyers receive a $200 LG store credit. Shipments are expected to begin on March 23.

