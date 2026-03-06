Asus' excellent 4K OLED gaming monitor falls to its lowest ever price on Amazon — get a 32-inch dual-mode display for just $799

Buying a premium gaming monitor is one of the most potent upgrades you can make to your gaming setup, and this gaming deal from Asus is one of the best we've seen in recent weeks. Right now, you can score the Asus ROG Strix 32-inch 4K OLED Gaming Monitor (XG32UCWG) for just $799 at Amazon, its lowest-ever price at the retailer.

For that price, you get a glossy 4K OLED monitor, specifically a WOLED panel that uses a single white light layer. 3840 x 2160 resolution is paired with a 165Hz refresh rate for high-speed gaming and responsive visuals. Crucially, this monitor is dual-mode, so you can also game at FHD (1080p) with a refresh rate of up to 330Hz.

We reviewed the Asus ROG Strix XG32UCWMG 4K OLED gaming monitor last year, and it scored very highly with a 4.5-star review and a Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice award. The model on sale here is the cheaper XG32UCWG variant (dropping the M). The model we reviewed featured a very potent 240Hz max refresh rate at 4K, along with 480Hz FHD, the same dual-mode configuration just with higher refresh rates. As such, the model on sale here is a good bit cheaper, owing to the lower refresh rate in both modes. Still, at 165Hz and 330Hz respectively, you're not exactly being short-changed when it comes to frames, and that's the only material difference between the two.

Still, you're getting the same WOLED panel in this cheaper model, the same peak HDR brightness of 1,300 nits, and the same build quality and design.

Performance aside, this 4K monitor features a DisplayPort 1.4 port, two HDMI 2.1 slots, one USB-C slot, a headphone jack, and a USB hub with three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A slots. It doesn't have any built-in speakers, although if you're spending this much on a monitor, you're probably also rocking a decent pair of speakers or a gaming headset.

In our review of its big brother, we love this monitor line's glossy screen, with enhanced clarity and color saturation, accurate colors out of the box, large gamut coverage, and excellent build quality. All you're missing out on with this model are those extra frames. Considering the beefier XG32UCWMG is $1,100, however, the trade-off is excellent value.

