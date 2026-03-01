Gigabyte's huge 55-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitor is now half price — grab this Android-powered display with HDMI 2.1 for just $9 per inch

Sometimes, we want to break away from the confined dimensions of our typical 27- and 32-inch monitors and experience something grander. That's why large-format gaming is a treat, but it can get really expensive. Thankfully, we've spotted a great deal for you — Gigabyte's S55U gaming monitor is on sale for just $499 on Amazon right now. That's a $500 discount on a hulking 4K 120 Hz display.

As the name suggests, the S55U is a 55-inch "gaming monitor" with a 4K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel is VA and features 2ms response times, so it's not ideal for eSports, but laid-back couch gaming will be just fine. More importantly, the S55U has full-array local dimming (FALD) with 132 individual zones that can provide a true HDR picture. It even supports Dolby Vision, which is exceedingly rare for monitors, along with HDR10+ and HLG.

There's a quantum-dot layer in the display stack for improved color accuracy; the S55U offers 96% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. This is an HDMI 2.1 monitor, so you also get eARC, but there's also 2x HDMI 2.0, plenty of USB ports, Ethernet, and a headphone jack. The monitor has 2x 10W speakers with Dolby Atmos certification and comes with an optical audio port.

Lastly, the monitor is powered by Android; it's not exactly Google TV, but it's a flavor of Android TV with all the bells and whistles, so you can use the monitor for streaming movies without even having a PC or console powered up. Being a gaming monitor, it comes with some gaming features, too, such as a black equalizer, refresh rate overlay, and crosshair overlays. All that makes the Gigabyte S55U for just $499 a great deal.

