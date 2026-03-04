Amazon has slashed 45% off this 1440p Asus ROG monitor — score almost half price on this 280Hz VA display for just $210

If you're in the market for a gaming PC upgrade but you're put off by rampant AI price increases, a new monitor is a fantastic way of giving your gaming setup a new lease of life. This deal on a 1440p monitor is one of the best-value displays we've seen recently, scoring you 45% off the Asus ROG Strix 27-inch display with 280Hz refresh rate at Amazon.

The Asus ROG Strix is a QHD display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, and a max refresh rate of 280Hz (achieved via the monitor's built-in overclocking feature).

This is a fantastic monitor for anyone who wants responsive, lag-free gaming while playing shooter or racing titles, or anyone who wants to game knowing their monitor isn't a bottleneck when it comes to frame rate. The refresh rate is complemented by a 1ms response time, which isn't as snappy as an OLED but right on the money for a Fast VA monitor of this type.

As you might have noticed, this is actually a curved monitor. Specifically, a 1500R, for a more subtle curvature that makes viewing more immersive.

Aside from the aforementioned 280Hz max refresh rate and 1ms response time, this display also comes with Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync technology, which it claims can eliminate ghosting and tearing in titles with a high frame rate. It offers 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, and its DisplayWidget Center lets you change your monitor's settings and use its menus with your mouse.

It also features an anti-glare matte coating, while brightness is rated at 400 nits for both regular and peak HDR.

In terms of connectivity, this monitor features a single DisplayPort 1.4 port, one HDMI 2.1 slot, and a USB-C port with 15W of power delivery for charging. It also comes with a headphone jack.

As for the monitor's physical design, the stand features both tilt and swivel controls, as well as 12cm of height adjustment, and support for VESA wall mounting, should you want to use it with a monitor arm. The monitor weighs 15.87 lbs with the stand included, or 9.92 lbs without.

This monitor has an MSRP of $379.99, but has been reduced before. Price tracking indicates that it has never been below $250 on Amazon prior to this week, however, marking this out as a significant new lowest-ever price.

