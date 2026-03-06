Acer's RTX 5070-powered Nitro V16 gaming laptop price cut to $1249.99 — you have 24 hours to make the most of this Best Buy limited-time deal

If you've been looking at buying parts for a new PC build, or even a shiny new prebuilt PC, the market has been looking quite grim for a little while now, thanks to the AI crunch pushing up all the prices for normal consumers and enthusiasts. One area that has remained relatively stable, though, depending on your RAM and SSD selection, is laptops. Many manufacturers have managed to absorb some of the memory price hikes and not pass those on to customers. How long this will hold for is anyone's guess, but it's not going to be forever. In a limited-time sale at Best Buy, you can pick up a well-priced RTX 5070 gaming laptop. The Acer Nitro V 16-inch gaming laptop is just $1,249.99, shaving $50 off the $1,299.99 list price. This deal expires tomorrow, so check out the deal and see if it is of interest, but be wary of the cut-off.

The Acer Nitro V 16 is a thoroughbred gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card at its heart, along with a powerful Intel Core 7 240H processor with 10 cores and 16 threads. The CPU cores are split into 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. Its P-cores have a boost potential of up to 5.2GHz.

With its FHD screen, the battery life of the laptop won't be instantly drained, and it will look crisp on a small 16-inch panel. The RTX 5070 laptop GPU in this machine shouldn't struggle to reach the potential to power the 180Hz refresh rates of this laptop screen.

Save 4% ($50) Acer Nitro V 16 (RTX 5070): was $1,299.99 now $1,249.99 at Best Buy In a Best Buy limited-time deal, you can pick up this Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with RTX 5070 GPU for a sweet $50 off. Other specs include a 16-inch FHD+ screen with an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage.

With 16GB of RAM, the Acer Nitro V 16 is more than adequate for most gaming tasks; however, the smaller 512GB SSD can be quickly filled up with modern AAA games being over 100GB in size. You may want to think about upgrading the storage in the future.

