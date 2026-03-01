Lenovo brings a blue ThinkPad T14 to Mobile World Congress — slew of new devices includes a Legion 7a with Strix Halo

Lenovo is updating laptops across its enterprise, gaming, and productivity lines at Mobile World Congress. The new machines include ThinkPads in a striking blue colorway, and a Legion laptop using one of the new AMD Ryzen "Strix Halo" chips announced at CES earlier this year.The new ThinkPads are headlined by a new T-series, the ThinkPad T14 and T14s Gen 7, the T14s 2-in-1 Gen 2 and T16 Gen 5.

The T14 and T16 clamshells have a renewed focus on repairability, including a battery that can be removed with just your fingers. Intel-based models will use LPCAMM2 memory . These systems will use Intel Core Ultra 3 with vPro or AMD Ryzen AI Pro 400 processors. The T15s will have options with AMD, Intel, or Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Elite processor.

The T14 and T14s are getting a new "cosmic" blue color option, which is rare for a ThinkPad. (Diehards can rest assured, the TrackPoint is still red.) It's subtle enough that it might appear black in dark rooms, but it is a fetching new addition for offices that might like a bit of color.