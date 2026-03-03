Nvidia RTX 5070 mobile GPU looks set to get more VRAM despite global memory crisis — 8GB could be boosted to 12GB, according to new listings

The GeForce RTX 5070 is one of the best graphics cards for gaming, and the mobile version isn't far behind. Nvidia's initial decision to reduce the memory capacity of the mobile variant disappointed many gamers and raised concerns amid a landscape where many games use more than 8GB. However, multiple manufacturer listings (via Huang514613) indicate an unannounced GeForce RTX 5070 Mobile SKU with 12GB of GDDR7, matching the desktop version and ensuring mobile gamers have access to the same capacity.

It’s standard practice that mobile and desktop variants don't feature identical specifications. The main reason is the physical constraints of laptops, which don't offer the same space and cooling as full-sized desktop cases. The GeForce RTX 5070 is a 250W graphics card in desktop form, so cramming it into a laptop would require major adjustments. Nvidia made some understandable compromises with the GeForce RTX 5070 Mobile, including a 25% reduction in CUDA cores and a 33% decrease in memory capacity, along with necessary clock speed tweaks to ensure the Blackwell graphics card fits within a laptop’s tighter 50W thermal envelope.

While the GeForce RTX 5070 Mobile will never be as fast as the desktop counterpart, its restored 12GB memory capacity is a major win for laptop gamers. Tech enthusiast Huang514613 recently spotted Lenovo’s new Panther Lake-powered Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition (12IPH11) officially listed with "Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU with 12GB GDDR7 and DLSS 4." Asus is also on board, advertising its ROG Zephyrus G14 2026 (GU405AP-SY022X) with a "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR7." When two major manufacturers independently confirm these specifications, it’s unlikely that this is a listing error.

Newegg listings for the Asus Rog Strix G16 and G18, respectively, also list Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU 12GB GDDR7 under graphics card, while confusingly listing 8GB GDDR7 in the video memory spec. Best Buy's HP Omen listing also notes an RTX 5070 laptop GPU with 12GB of VRAM.