Iran threatens Nvidia, Microsoft, other tech companies with strikes over alleged attack on Tehran bank — says that economic centers and banks are now considered legitimate targets

News
published

Another escalation in the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran war.

an Iranian Shahed drone
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Iran’s state TV just announced that its military will start targeting “economic centers and banks tied to the US and Israel” after an Israeli strike allegedly hit a bank inside the capital of Tehran. According to Al Jazeera, the nation’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) released the threat of attacking these economic targets on the 12th day of the conflict. Furthermore, an IRGC-affiliated news agency released a list of offices and infrastructure owned by U.S. companies that developed military tech, including prominent companies such as Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Palantir, as well as cloud services providers, located in Israel and throughout the Middle East.

According to the report, the broadcaster claimed Israel had struck a bank branch in Tehran overnight, killing several employees, a move it described as an "illegitimate and unusual act in war," opening up economic centres and banks as targets.

