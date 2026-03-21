Microsoft promises major improvements to Windows 11 performance, reliability, and updates — lower RAM usage, fewer Copilot interactions, and enhanced File Explorer incoming

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It only took four years to get the taskbar working properly.

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Although we haven't asked for an official survey, it's a safe enough statement that trust in Windows — and, by extension, Microsoft is at its lowest point since the crash-prone, insecure Windows 98/Me. Despite a strong initial release, Windows 11's subsequent enshittification turned users away, many of whom see the OS as a direct downgrade from the now-unsupported Windows 10.

The company published a surprisingly detailed blog post, promising that the situation will change over the course of this year. In contrast to the usual buzzword-laden corporate promises, the article goes over quite a fair number of upcoming technical and interface improvements for Windows 11. These range from performance, overhead, and reliability improvements to efforts to make the main user interface less annoying.

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