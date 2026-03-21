Microsoft promises major improvements to Windows 11 performance, reliability, and updates — lower RAM usage, fewer Copilot interactions, and enhanced File Explorer incoming

Although we haven't asked for an official survey, it's a safe enough statement that trust in Windows — and, by extension, Microsoft — is at its lowest point since the crash-prone, insecure Windows 98/Me. Despite a strong initial release, Windows 11's subsequent enshittification turned users away, many of whom see the OS as a direct downgrade from the now-unsupported Windows 10.

The company published a surprisingly detailed blog post , promising that the situation will change over the course of this year. In contrast to the usual buzzword-laden corporate promises, the article goes over quite a fair number of upcoming technical and interface improvements for Windows 11. These range from performance, overhead, and reliability improvements to efforts to make the main user interface less annoying.

The list of tweaks is extensive, but we'll go over the main ones, starting with Explorer. For the uninitiated, Explorer isn't just the File Explorer; it comprises elements like the taskbar, desktop, context menus, and many other sundries. Microsoft says that File Explorer will launch faster, with "substantially lower" delays during normal navigation, searching, and bringing up context menus. Common file operations and large file transfers should get a speed and reliability boost.

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