YouTuber transforms Xbox Series X into a gaming PC with 3D printed components, low-profile RTX 5060, and NUC 12 Extreme

The same enthusiast who transformed an Xbox One S console into a full-blown gaming PC has come back and done the same thing to Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X console. YouTuber PhaseTech published a video showing how he completed his Series X PC mod from start to finish, going over parts selection and the 3D printed parts he created to make the Xbox chassis compatible with the new components.

For part selection, PhasedTech opted to use Intel's NUC 12 Extreme PCIe compute card, equipped with a Core i7-12700, 32GB of DDR4, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. The YouTuber initially wanted to go with a Mini-ITX solution, but found the Xbox Series X clamshell is not wide enough to support ITX boards. At just 4.75 inches thick, the NUC 12 Extreme is almost 2 inches thinner than a Mini ITX board, making it more than thin enough to fit inside the Series X.