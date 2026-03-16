Save $290 on this all-AMD gaming PC with a 9800X3D and RX 9070 XT for 4K gaming — just $2,259 for an elite CyberPowerPC rig with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a huge 2TB SSD

If you’re on the hunt for a well-priced upgrade to your gaming setup, Newegg has you covered with an epic deal on a CyberPowerPC rig. You can pick up this pre-built gaming PC for just $2,259, giving you a huge $290 saving on a machine with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, one of the best-performing gaming CPUs out there right now, along with an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Along with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD, you’re getting a very well spec’d PC that will cover you for gaming at 4K at high frame rates. There simply isn’t a better alternative to X3D chips from AMD, with the 9800X3D close to the top of the pile. The RX 9070 XT is another AMD powerhouse, too, and sits at the top of our best GPU recommendations as the perfect all-rounder for gamers.

Save 11% CyberPowerPC GM70929 Gaming PC: was $2,549.99 now $2,259.49 at Newegg This CyberPowerPC rig is ready for gaming at 1440p and 4K. It includes the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds.

First, however, is that stonkingly good CPU. Only just dethroned by the 9850X3D, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D continues to be an exceptionally impressive CPU for gaming. Our CPU benchmarks demonstrate just what a powerhouse the 9800X3D is, with performance outstripping anything Intel has to offer, and sitting only 3% slower than the 9850X3D, despite that CPU requiring 30% more power.