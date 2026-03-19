Save $800 on this powerhouse Alienware 4K gaming PC with an RTX 5080 and 64GB DDR5 RAM — epic pre-built also includes a huge 4TB SSD and a 24-core Intel CPU for high-end performance

In an era with so much doom and gloom surrounding the cost of PC hardware, there are still some serious savings to be had. If you're looking for a rig that can handle it all, then this Alienware Aurora ACT1250 gaming PC is the answer, with a sale price of $3,999.99 that knocks $800 off to secure you an RTX 5080, 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a massive 4TB SSD.

That's a huge discount on a powerful pre-built that'll be able to handle almost anything you can throw at it. High frame rates won't be a problem with this GPU, and while gamers haven't flocked to Arrow Lake CPUs, the 285K is still a formidable option here.

While you'd typically pay a premium for a high-spec Alienware rig, this sale discount brings the price of one of its best configurations down significantly. An $800 discount can't be ignored here, as you'll often see specs like these thrown into builds that cost closer to its list price of $4,800 and higher. You're buying a PC with longevity with this spec sheet, too, with specs that will handle high-end gaming for years to come.

64GB RAM, 1TB SSD Save 17% ($800) Alienware Aurora ACT1250: was $4,799.99 now $3,999.99 at Dell This Alienware Aurora gaming PC is simply a powerhouse for gaming at 4K with high frame rates. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 GPU, a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 4TB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

This pre-built PC features a big ace up its sleeve in the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080. This is the second most powerful consumer GPU on the market right now, according to our GPU benchmarks. The RTX 5080 has 10,752 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM, specs that only the RTX 5090 above it can beat right now. This is a beast of a card, which will easily handle the demands of gaming at 4K, even with ray tracing, delivering high frame rates with functionality like DLSS 4 included that will help you max out your graphics settings in almost every game.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K CPU in this build, meanwhile, has those 24 cores we've already mentioned, of which eight are performance cores, which are the ones that are optimized for high-performance gaming. A further 16 efficient cores for multi-threaded tasks are thrown in, too. This is the unlocked version of this particular CPU, fully overclockable, with the 285K's performance cores featuring a clock speed of 3.7 GHz, which can boost up to 5.7 GHz. While these Arrow Lake CPUs have trailed behind top-spec AMD rivals like the 9800X3D, the raw power of the RTX 5080 is a good offset here and heavily compensates for the performance in this build.

The RAM isn't too bad, either: 64GB of fast DDR5 RAM, which, given the NAND flash pricing crisis right now, is a very healthy amount that will leave your build RAM-proof for several years. You won't hit stutter-inducing bottlenecks or memory swaps running games at 4K here, or when you're maxing out the tabs in your browser. 4TB of storage, meanwhile, is a huge extra over most pre-built rigs, where 1TB or 2TB is usually the max. You've got enough storage for a huge AAA game collection, not to mention all the indies in your Steam backlog, with plenty left over for movies and photos.

If this build is pricing you out, there are compromises. The same Alienware ACT1250 gaming PC in a different configuration, still with an RTX 5080 but with the 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265F, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, is available for $2,399. That's still a huge $680 saving for a build that will easily dominate at 1440p, and with the power of the RTX 5080 behind you, 4K is still an option, too.

32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Save 22% ($680) Alienware Aurora ACT1250: was $3,079.99 now $2,399.99 at Dell This cheaper configuration is the same PC but with a slightly slower spec sheet. The power of the RTX 5080 still makes it formidable, with the 20-core Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD completing the build. Read more Read less ▼

Whether it's the $3,999 sale price for the 285K config with 64GB RAM and a 4TB SSD, or the cheaper model with the 265F, you're getting a gorgeous-looking gaming PC with the power to dominate your opponents at high frame rates in this Alienware ACT1250. Alienware's sale price isn't expected to last for long, so if you're thinking about upgrading to a new rig, you'll need to be quick.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.