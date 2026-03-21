Lucky shopper snags gaming PC for just $1,000 — iBuyPower prebuilt running on 9800X3D and RTX 5070 discounted by $900

Shopping for a gaming PC can burn a huge hole in your wallet, especially given the ongoing price increases in memory, SSDs, and GPUs. An easy way to tackle inflated pricing is to opt for a prebuilt, and in one such case, a lucky Redditor managed to find what can only be described as daylight robbery. As per a post by u/tdcdude17 on the PC Master Race sub-reddit, an iBuyPower gaming PC with high-end specs was picked up for just $1,000 from Costco, making it an exceptional deal given the hardware on offer.

The specifications of the prebuilt PC include an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D , which is currently one of the best gaming CPUs on the market and costs over $400 on its own. It is paired with 32GB of DDR5 memory, a 2TB SSD, and a dual-fan Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card from MSI. The PC also includes a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, a basic keyboard and mouse combo, and a pretty solid mid-tower case with tempered glass finish on the front, side, and top. There are no details for the power supply, but the thread does confirm that the original cost of this iBuyPowerPC is $1,899.99.