Grab this awesome 4K-ready gaming PC with a 7800X3D and RX 9070 XT for under $1,750 — $150 saving on powerful all-AMD rig with 32GB of DDR RAM and a spacious 2TB SSD

Deals on pre-built gaming PCs that can set you up for 4K gaming are becoming rare to find, but luckily, this CyberPowerPC rig from Best Buy is here to save the day. There's a decent saving to be had on this well-spec'd gaming PC that includes an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and all for just $1,749.99 right now.

That means you could save $150 on the cost of this gaming PC from a brand that serious gamers will certainly be familiar with. It's also important to point out that, given NAND flash price rises, the cost of a brand-new or upgraded gaming PC has gone up significantly in recent months, so finding a PC that can game at 4K for under $2,000, especially for under $1,750, is pretty difficult indeed.

This is an all AMD-powered build, fitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor. We don't need to exaggerate the performance of this chip, as the 7800X3D is simply one of the most impressive processors out there for gaming, while AMD’s entire 3D V-Cache CPU range dominates performance compared to its Intel rivals. It has eight cores, all of which have access to the full 96 MB L3 cache capacity that helps give these chips their juice, along with a 4.2 GHz clock speed, which can boost up to 5 GHz.

Our CPU benchmark data backs up our high praise, as the graphs below show. These X3D chips from AMD are outstanding, with that extra L3 cache making all the difference, and the 7800X3D continues to be at the front of the pack. This processor is an absolute steal to find in a pre-built gaming PC at this price point, and ensures that you don't have to worry about any performance compromises.

The 7800X3D isn't the only thing that makes this pre-built PC great for gaming, as it's coupled with the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT. It sits at the top of our best GPU list as the best all-rounder for gamers, as our RX 9070 XT review explains in greater depth. It comes with a serious performance boost over older AMD GPUs, shipping with 64 RDNA 4 compute units and 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM on a 254-bit memory bus, operating at a memory speed of 20 Gbps.

What that means for you as a gamer is that you're getting a GPU that can easily rival the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. It will smash through the frame rate limits at 1080p, even on Ultra, while also easily managing gaming at 1440p. At 4K, you're going to need to tweak your graphics settings, depending on the game you're playing, but that extra memory is going to give you more breathing room (and higher, more stable frame rates) than entry-level GPUs with 8GB of VRAM like the RX 9060 XT.

One nice thing about this PC is that, despite the flash memory crisis, you're still getting a decent amount of memory and storage. 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM is included in this build, so no need to worry about DDR4 obsolescence here. A 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD is included, too, which leaves you with a good chunk of space for several big game installations, or a lot of indies, with plenty of space left over for your important files and photos. It also comes with a mouse and keyboard for free, although you can always upgrade to a better keyboard or mouse later.

The $1,749 price tag on this CyberPowerPC machine makes it a must-have if you're looking for an upgrade. You can't ignore a 4K-capable gaming PC at a price point this low, especially from a recognizable brand, but don't expect it to be around for long.

