Shopper scores $1,000 in PC hardware for just $86 in a shocking pricing glitch — Newegg shrugs off massive loss and responds with a thumbs-up emoji

We often cover unfortunate cases of large retailers letting down customers, intentionally or not, but it's equally important to highlight rare positive instances. While some people receive rocks instead of the GPU they ordered, others get extremely lucky and end up with more than they paid for — that's what happened when a Redditor scored a cheeky hardware combo for less than 10% of its actual price. Newegg even replied to the Reddit thread with a thumbs-up emoji despite the pricing disaster.

The Reddit thread describes the story in great detail; u/KTsoFresh had been looking to build a new PC after selling his previous computer last year. They started adding items to their Newegg cart to see if they could save anything by using the vendor's combo discounts. The customer chose a Ryzen 5 7600X and a Gigabyte B850M Eagle board, which had already been discounted by $20-30 each, but then something strange happened.

They noticed that adding a 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM kit would save them nearly $800. Sure enough, even after checking out, the price stayed firm, and it wasn't just a glitch. The kit cost $557 on its own, but with the combo savings, the price of the entire haul came down to just $86.98, that's $926 less than what everything cost at retail. Even clearance offers aren't that good.

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