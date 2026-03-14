Shopper scores $1,000 in PC hardware for just $86 in a shocking pricing glitch — Newegg shrugs off massive loss and responds with a thumbs-up emoji

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The spoils include a Ryzen 5 7600X CPU, B850 motherboard, 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM, and a 240mm AIO liquid cooler.

Redditor scores impressive $1,000 PC haul for just $86
(Image credit: u/KTsoFresh on Reddit)

We often cover unfortunate cases of large retailers letting down customers, intentionally or not, but it's equally important to highlight rare positive instances. While some people receive rocks instead of the GPU they ordered, others get extremely lucky and end up with more than they paid for — that's what happened when a Redditor scored a cheeky hardware combo for less than 10% of its actual price. Newegg even replied to the Reddit thread with a thumbs-up emoji despite the pricing disaster.

They noticed that adding a 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM kit would save them nearly $800. Sure enough, even after checking out, the price stayed firm, and it wasn't just a glitch. The kit cost $557 on its own, but with the combo savings, the price of the entire haul came down to just $86.98, that's $926 less than what everything cost at retail. Even clearance offers aren't that good.

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