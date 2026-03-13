Get $399 of Corsair Vengeance RAM essentially free with a Ryzen 7 9850X3D and high-end X870E motherboard — Newegg bundle saves you $436 on the core of an overclockable AM5 build

Newegg has a stellar deal on a 3-item combo consisting of the fastest gaming processor in AMD’s Ryzen 7 9850X3D, a high-end overclocking motherboard from Asus in the ROG Crosshair X870E Apex, and 32GB (2x16GB) of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6400 CL32 RAM. With a price of $1,187.99, it’s a whopping $436.99 off the retail price if you bought all three alone. In other words, the RAM is essentially free (and then some) with the purchase of an awesome motherboard and processor, which takes the lion’s share of the pain out of buying a new system today.

The Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Apex is a premium motherboard designed for overclocking. For the overclocker, it comes with overbuilt power delivery and two DRAM slots (128GB max), an optimal configuration for extracting the most from the RAM and processor in this combo. And if you’re not into manual overclocking, Asus has a suite of Overclocking technologies to assist. In addition to the comprehensive overclocking features, it has plenty of connectivity, including 10 USB ports on the rear I/O (2x USB4, 40 Gbps), Wi-Fi 7 and 5 GbE networking, ample storage with two SATA ports and five total M.2 (2x PCIE 5.0), a current-generation audio solution, and a premium appearance. Priced at $725.99 by itself, it’s not cheap, but it is arguably one of the best motherboards around, regardless of use case, particularly when pushing the limits of your system.

The CPU in this combo is the fastest gaming processor on the market, AMD’s Ryzen 7 9850X3D ($499.99). The 8-core/16-thread Zen5 processor has a base clock of 4.7 GHz with a boost clock of 5.6 GHz, a nice boost over the 9800X3D, and plenty of clock speed for any type of work. The 120W TDP also makes it easier to cool than some other higher-power processors. The 96MB of L3 cache on the X3D chips helps with gaming (and other activities), making it the fastest gaming CPU currently available. It’s great for gaming and any work that isn’t heavily multi-threaded.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Included in the combo is Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6400 CL36 RAM, priced at $399.99 if bought outside of the combo. The black kit has a frosted RGB light bar that runs the length of the sticks and is sure to draw attention inside your case. Or, if RGB lighting isn’t your thing and you prefer a stealthy appearance, you can also disable it (on the motherboard, too). The DDR5-6400 speed lands on the faster side of AMD’s sweet spot and is a worthwhile, good-looking option for a 32GB kit. The SK Hynix ICs under the heatsink pair nicely with the X870E Apex and offer plenty of overclocking headroom. But the best part of the bundle deal is that you essentially get the RAM for FREE with the huge discount.

That’s right. This combo deal takes an incredible $436.99 off the retail price, and priced at $1,187.99, it’s a steal for what’s included. A high-end overclocking-centric board that can do it all well, the fastest gaming processor around in the 9850X3D, and what amounts to FREE 32GB of Corsair Vengeance dual-channel DDR5 RAM with the discount. Newegg also throws in an Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air lightweight gaming mouse and a copy of Crimson Desert ($125.99 value) to sweeten the pot. If you’re in the market for a high-end AM5 system but can’t pull the trigger on pricing, this combo is your ticket to an awesome AM5 system at a reasonable price.

