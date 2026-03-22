Micron predicts that cars will need 300GB of RAM — memory-laden vehicles could exacerbate shortages but create 'robust long-term growth in automotive memory demand'
Self-driving cars are essentially AI supercomputers on wheels.
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Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said that cars will eventually require more than 300GB of RAM as automakers introduce vehicles that have L4 autonomy. According to The Register, Mehrotra said this after Micron released its quarterly earnings report, with the company reporting $23.86 billion in revenue for the second quarter of this year — a huge 200% jump from the $8.03 billion it posted in 2Q25. This massive jump is still driven by the incredible demand for premium HBM chips from AI hyperscalers combined with “structural supply constraints and Micron’s strong execution across the board.”