Micron enters high-volume production of HBM4 for Nvidia Vera Rubin - 2.3x bandwidth improvement and 20% boost in power efficiency

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Micron&#039;s HBM4
(Image credit: Micron)

Micron has announced that it has entered high-volume production of its HBM4 36GB 12-Hi memory, designed for Nvidia's Vera Rubin GPU platform. Making the announcement at GTC 2026, the memory giant simultaneously confirmed high-volume production of the industry's first PCIe 6.0 data center SSD and a new SOCAMM2 module, making it the first memory supplier to bring all three products to volume shipment for the Vera Rubin ecosystem at the same time.

The HBM4 36GB 12H stack runs at over 11 Gb/s pin speeds, delivering bandwidth greater than 2.8 TB/s. Compared to Micron's HBM3E at the same 36GB 12H configuration, that represents a 2.3 times bandwidth increase alongside more than 20% improvement in power efficiency, according to Micron's internal power calculator data.

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