Nvidia says RTX Spark chip will support all major anti-cheat and DRM technologies — Fortnite, Valorant, Denuvo, and more to work natively with Windows on Arm

Nvidia announced its new RTX Spark Superchip this week, opening the door for a new era of Windows on Arm computing. While the show focused mostly on agentic AI, gaming is another big selling point for the platform. As such, both Nvidia and Microsoft are working with developers around the world to bring popular anti-cheat software and DRM support to the RTX Spark natively.

It's ironic that Windows is the harbinger of such a development when the issue has been largely associated with Windows alternatives to begin with. For instance, Linux gaming has always been held back by the fact that some games simply won't work on the OS due to the lack of anti-cheat software. Games like Fortnite, Valorant, Rocket League, and more won't even boot.

Arm-based devices raise another challenge. Since most of these games are compiled for x86, they have to be emulated through Microsoft's Prism translation layer. This already incurs a performance loss, but because emulation does not grant access to low-level components of the OS, anti-cheat or DRM software can't run even on Windows — and that's exactly what's changing with the advent of RTX Spark.