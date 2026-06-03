AMD executives react to Nvidia’s RTX Spark — ‘you’re just wrong if you don’t get a Strix Halo notebook’

Regardless of your opinion of Nvidia’s RTX Spark, there’s no doubt that it’s the most consequential consumer announcement to come out of Computex 2026. Unlike Intel, which told Tom’s Hardware it’s handling the launch with “a healthy dose of paranoia,” AMD’s executives are confident that its Strix Halo and upcoming Gorgon Halo products will compete well with the N1X and N1 under the RTX Spark brand.

“I’m really excited that Nvidia has joined the game. You know, we were the only game in town for almost two years now, and the large local memory is becoming super critical in the agentic AI [workloads],” said AMD’s Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president and general manager of AMD’s client business. “I'm actually happy to see Nvidia join the race for these great products.”

AMD, of course, believes that Strix Halo and eventually Gorgon Halo are positioned well against RTX Spark devices. In a separate discussion, AMD’s Andrej Zdravkovic, chief software officer, said, “At this point in time… I mean, you’re just wrong if you don’t get a Strix Halo notebook,” when speaking on the choice of machine for developers. As the software lead at AMD, however, Zdravkovic is distanced from the hardware. Tikoo had more direct comments on the hardware comparison.

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“I’m actually curious about what [Nvidia has] done, but when I look at their specs, their specs are 128 gigs of local memory. We’ve done it on Strix Halo. Their specs are a 20-core CPU. We have a 16-core / 32-thread CPU in here,” Tikoo said. “So, if you just compare the specs, I don’t see… now, Gorgon Halo, which is coming out in Q3, is going to be a better product.”

Hardware is only one part of the battle, which has become clear as AMD continues to push its way into AI infrastructure. Tom’s Hardware asked Zdravkovic about the so-called ‘CUDA moat’ that Nvidia has built for itself, and how AMD plans to address that as it rolls out updates for its own ROCm stack.