Supermicro shows off Vera Rubin NVL72 rack with all-new type of coolant — company claims coolant offers 1,000 times higher electrical impedance over standard cooling

Supermicro is showing off its upcoming machines based on AMD’s 6th Generation EPYC ‘Venice’ processors, Instinct MI450 accelerators, and, of course, Nvidia’s Vera Rubin-based solutions. Arguably, the most important product that the company demonstrated at its CEO’s keynote is the VR200 NVL72 rack that uses Vera CPUs and Rubin GPUs. The machine, just like other upcoming liquid-cooled systems from Supermicro will use the company’s all-new coolant that has a 1000x higher electrical impedance compared to today’s mixtures, which may be quite important for next-generation AI machines.

“Our new coolant [uses a new] formula [and] reaches up to 1,000 times higher electrical impedance than a standard cooler,” said Charles Liang, chief executive of Supermicro, during his keynote speech at Computex. “In case there are small leaks, when you have a high electrical impedance, the system will not [shut down] [and will] keep running.”

Conventional water-based coolants used in direct liquid cooling systems have electrical conductivity (albeit lower than water), so if coolant leaks onto a motherboard, GPU, power delivery circuitry, or connectors, it can create leakage currents or even short circuits. A coolant with 1000 times higher electrical impedance is far more resistant to current flow, which reduces the likelihood that a minor leak will immediately shut down a system or damage electronic components. This is important as modern rack-scale AI solutions like Nvidia’s VR200 NVL72 are rumored to cost around $8 million, so their protection is crucial. Also, reducing downtime in AI data centers is important as these machines must make money for their owners.

Latest Videos From