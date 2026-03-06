Apple pulls $4,000 512GB Mac Studio upgrade option as AI RAM squeeze continues, raises 256GB upgrade price — M3 256GB upgrade now costs $2,000

Apple quietly removed the 512GB RAM upgrade option from the Mac Studio this week, capping the M3 Ultra configuration at 256GB, MacRumors reported on Thursday. At the same time, Apple raised the price of the 96GB-to-256GB upgrade from $1,600 to $2,000, and delivery estimates for 256GB configurations have slipped to May.

The Mac Studio starts at 36GB RAM, with upgrade tiers ranging from 48GB up to — until this week — 512GB. The 512GB option, which was exclusive to the M3 Ultra chip and previously cost $4,000, no longer appears on Apple's configuration page. Apple has not commented publicly on the change, but the company’s rationale will inevitably link back to the ongoing memory shortage, which has sent commodity prices to record highs and constrained supply across the industry.

TrendForce revised its Q1 2026 DRAM contract price forecast in February to a 90-95% quarter-over-quarter increase, up from an earlier estimate of 55-60%. Meanwhile, combined DRAM and SSD prices will surge 130% this year, according to a recent forecast published by Gartner, which will drive global PC shipments down 10.4%.

All this is happening because memory manufacturers have reallocated production capacity toward high-bandwidth memory, the specialized memory stacked inside AI accelerators from Nvidia and others. HBM consumes roughly three times the wafer capacity of conventional DDR5, so every wafer diverted to AI accelerators removes three bits' worth of standard DRAM from the market. TrendForce does not expect meaningful relief before 2027 or 2028, when new fab capacity comes online.

Apple has generally fared better than most OEMs struggling with the memory shortage. The company is understood to have secured long-term DRAM supply agreements extending through Q1 2026, giving it more allocation certainty than Android manufacturers or PC vendors working on shorter procurement cycles, but CEO Tim Cook has acknowledged that the shortage will have a greater impact on Apple’s Q2 earnings.

The fact that the 512GB tier has disappeared regardless of this suggests that ultra-high-density memory is facing particular scarcity even for major buyers like Apple. MacRumors also noted that demand for high-memory Mac Studio configurations has increased as users look for machines capable of running large language models locally, which could be a contributing factor to the extended May shipping estimates on 256GB builds.

The timing of this also compounds an already awkward situation for Mac Studio buyers. The current lineup pairs the M4 Max with the older M3 Ultra, a cross-generation mismatch that came about because Apple skipped the M4 Ultra entirely, as the M4 Max lacks the UltraFusion connector needed to fuse two dies. Anyone configuring the top-end M3 Ultra model right now is paying a $4,000 premium for a chip Apple has already moved past.

Apple is also expected to release M5 Max and M5 Ultra versions of the Mac Studio later in 2026, though no release window has been confirmed. Whether the 512GB tier returns with that update will depend on whether DRAM supply conditions improve enough to make high-density memory available at scale, but that’s not looking likely.

