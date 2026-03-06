Motherboard buying advice for the PC building apocalypse — Our benchmarks, and years of testing, shows you where to save and when to spend

Since late 2025, thanks to the AI boom, we’ve seen prices skyrocket for RAM, video cards, and now storage, making building or buying a PC today much more expensive than it was. Where you might, in the past, spend more on mid-range or even a premium-class motherboard, now that build budget is probably going to some other piece of high-priced hardware.

So, where can you save money without losing performance? One of those areasw is the motherboard. For the latest-generation Intel and AMD boards, prices range from wallet-emptying $900 to $1,200 for Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI flagships, down to around $90 across the three primary chipsets (Intel Z890/B860/H810 and AMD X870E/B850/B840). There are lesser desktop chipsets from both camps – H810 for Intel and B840 for AMD. And although these motherboards are entry-level and cost less, they’re mainly meant for office use, everyday computing, or budget-oriented PCs. They’re essentially for those who really don’t need a ton of connectivity but still want the benefits of the latest platform, whereas others are more feature-rich and capable.

(Image credit: Future)

As you can see, there’s a huge price and feature gap between the cheapest and most expensive motherboards. The priciest boards offer the best hardware available for the platform, including 10 GbE, Wi-Fi 7, flagship-class audio, robust power delivery, fast memory support, fast (and more) storage, and more. The cheap boards use slower networking, a lower-quality audio codec, fewer power-delivery phases, and slower memory support, with fewer storage ports. But some boards punch above their weight class, while others may be overpriced relative to their features. So you should understand your wants and needs before making a purchase.

But the real question you should ask yourself when buying a motherboard today is, do you need most of these high-end features, or can you work with a much less expensive options with fewer, or perhaps, slower features? How bad, really, are the cheapest (or at least cheaper) motherboards?

What do you give up, how much can you save, and of course, how cheap is too cheap? The answers will vary depending on your needs, but we’ll dig into all of these questions below. Hopefully, you walk away with more knowledge to make a better-informed decision about saving money where you can, and perhaps spend the savings on RAM, video cards, or storage, where prices have really gone up.

AMD and Intel Chipsets: What you get on paper

Let’s start with what each chipset includes, so you can get a high-level view of what each offers. Note that what you see listed in our table is a minimum. Sometimes boards will add controllers for additional USB or SATA ports, a second Ethernet port, or additional functionality, such as bifurcating the PCIe slots. But here’s a table showing what each of the chipsets offers as a base:

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD X870E X870 B850 B840 PCIe (Total Lanes / 5.0 breakdown) 44 /

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0 36 /

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 5.0 36 /

1x16 or 2x8 PCIe 4.0/5.0 1x16 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD + other GPP lanes 1 x4 PCIe 5.0

4x PCIe GPP 1 x4 PCIe 5.0

4x PCIe GPP 1 x4 PCIe 5.0

4x PCIe GPP 1 x4 PCIe 4.0,

4x PCIe GPP Max # of usable PCIe 5.0 lanes 24 24 4 0 USB4

(40 Gbps) Std Std Optional Optional USB 3.2

(20 Gbps) 2 1 1 0 USB 3.2

(10 Gbps) 12 6 6 2 USB 3.2

(5 Gbps) 2 1 1 2 Overclocking? CPU and Memory CPU and Memory CPU and Memory Memory only

As you can glean from the chart, AMD’s dual PROM21 chips that make up the X870E chipset offer the most native connectivity. The single-PROM21 chip X870 drops some things, and B850 and B840, which also use the same single PROM21 chip, drops more. When you get down to B850, and especially B840, you can lose PCIe 5.0 on the slot (B840 only supports PCIe 4.0), and some M.2 storage, and you generally won’t see USB4 ports either. In short, the further down you go in chipset families, the fewer of everything will be available.

(Image credit: Future)

Similar to AMD, Intel’s current-gen flagship chipset, Z890, offers all the bells and whistles (from a single chip, note), whereas B860 and especially H810 offer less of almost everything. Fewer USB ports, PCIe 5.0 slots, and M.2 storage. The further down you go, the less there is to start, and more becomes optional.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Z890 B860 H810 PCIe Total Lanes (CPU+PCH) / 5.0 breakdown) 60

1x16 + 1x4 or 2x8 + 1x4 or 1.8 3x4 36 /

1x16 + 1x4 36 /

1x16 NVMe SSD 3 x4 PCIe 5.0 1 x4 PCIe 5.0 No PCIe 5.0 Max # of usable PCIe 5.0 lanes 20 24 4 TB4/5, USB4

(40/80 Gbps) 2 1 1 USB 3.2

(20 Gbps) 4 2 0 USB 3.2

(10 Gbps) 8 4 2 USB 3.2

(5 Gbps) 10 6 4 Overclocking? CPU and Memory Memory None

The key is knowing what you need today and what you’re likely to want in the future, so you can decide whether a cheap motherboard without some high-end features will be sufficient for your needs.

(Image credit: Future)

The main features you’re likely to lose by going cheap, and what matters most

One thing that definitely declines when going from flagship to more mainstream boards is the quality of Voltage Regulation Modules (VRMs). Budget-class motherboards list support for all compatible CPUs, but the MOSFETs and Chokes used on extreme-budget boards (in particular, the business-class chipsets from Intel and AMD) may not allow a high-power CPU to maintain its performance, as they can get too hot and throttle, lowering the voltage and clock speed. So one thing you definitely don’t want to do is pair a cheap H810 or B840 motherboard with a flagship-class processor and expect 100% performance all the time. Unless you plan to use an APU or low-power desktop CPU, I’d avoid any board without heatsinks on the VRMs.

Memory support is another specification that looks great on paper but doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things, at least when talking about performance. The sweet spot for AMD machines today is around 6000-6400 MT/s, with the lowest CL rating. Intel supports higher memory speeds than AMD, thanks to CU DIMMs (with a built in clock driver to support the higher speeds). But the price and benefits of going that high (9000 MT/s or more) are rarely worth the cost of admission unless you're trying to break records. So Intel’s price-to-performance sweetspot, regardless of the higher supported speeds, is still a lot lower than the ceiling for most motherboards, and similar to AMD in the 6400 MT/s range, or even a bit higher.