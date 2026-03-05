For under $1000, land the fastest gaming CPU, motherboard, and 32GB of RAM — AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D, MSI MAG X870, and Corsair Vengeance RAM saves you $196 in today's Newegg combo deal

Bundles seem to be the only way of saving money on purchasing the most expensive PC components like RAM, GPUs, and SSDs. Today, hosts another combo deal from Newegg with a similar bundle offering to yesterday's offer, but this time with a lower-priced motherboard from MSI. Check out this combo that picks the MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6400 RAM and AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU for $ 999.99. Save $196.99 off the list price of $1196.98. Three high-spec components for under a $1000 is nothing to turn your nose up at in the current climate of expensive PC hardware component pricing.

MSI's MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard offers PCIe 5.0 speeds, with four M.2 slots, and two USB-C 40Gbps Lightning ports on the rear IO plate. The board is, of course, DDR5, and features a tooless quick release switch for the GPU, and speedy WiFi 7 wireless connectivity.

This Corsair Vengeance RAM kit pairs 2x 16GB sticks for 32GB of DDR5 RAM at 6400 MT/s, a sweet-spot speed for AMD processors on the AM5 platform. Priced at $437 on Newegg, this memory kit has more than doubled in price over the last four or five months due to the big AI push, but combining it with the processor and motherboard in this particular combo bundle lets you pick up the RAM for just $241. Not ideal, but better than paying the full extortionate price.

Receive two "free" gifts: an Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air lightweight gaming mouse worth $55.99 and a copy of the Crimson Desert RPG video game priced at $70.

Let's not forget the new kid on the block. AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU. This 8-core and 16-thread AM5 processor is now the fastest CPU for gaming performance, surpassing the 9800X3D, thanks to a slight power boost. It does, however, draw more power to achieve this feat. In our benchmarking tests, from the time of review, you can see how well the 9850X3D performed against its peers and fellow stablemates. The 9850X3D outperforms the 9800X3D, but not by much.