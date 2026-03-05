For under $1000, land the fastest gaming CPU, motherboard, and 32GB of RAM — AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D, MSI MAG X870, and Corsair Vengeance RAM saves you $196 in today's Newegg combo deal

Bundle deals are proving a popular choice to combat high component pricing

(Image credit: Future)

Bundles seem to be the only way of saving money on purchasing the most expensive PC components like RAM, GPUs, and SSDs. Today, hosts another combo deal from Newegg with a similar bundle offering to yesterday's offer, but this time with a lower-priced motherboard from MSI. Check out this combo that picks the MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6400 RAM and AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU for $ 999.99. Save $196.99 off the list price of $1196.98. Three high-spec components for under a $1000 is nothing to turn your nose up at in the current climate of expensive PC hardware component pricing.

Receive two "free" gifts: an Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air lightweight gaming mouse worth $55.99 and a copy of the Crimson Desert RPG video game priced at $70.

Newegg MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi Motherboard, Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6400 RAM, and AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU: was $1,196.98 now $999.99 at Newegg

This Newegg bundle combines the fastest gaming CPU, AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D, with an MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard, and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6400 Memory, for the start of a new gaming PC build.

Let's not forget the new kid on the block. AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU. This 8-core and 16-thread AM5 processor is now the fastest CPU for gaming performance, surpassing the 9800X3D, thanks to a slight power boost. It does, however, draw more power to achieve this feat. In our benchmarking tests, from the time of review, you can see how well the 9850X3D performed against its peers and fellow stablemates. The 9850X3D outperforms the 9800X3D, but not by much.

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)