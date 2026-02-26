MSI's $80 AMD motherboards with DDR4 support swoop in to rescue gamers amid the global RAM crisis — AM4 emerges as the unexpected hero with RAM prices skyrocketing

MSI (via Hermitage Akihabara) will launch the Pro B550M-B and B550M-A Pro motherboards, which leverage AMD's last-generation AM4 socket. While these new motherboards are unlikely to win any beauty contests or be contenders for the best motherboards, they offer consumers some relief amid a memory shortage — in which DDR4 memory is generally more affordable than DDR5.

Both motherboards employ AMD's B550 chipset — a standout favorite among manufacturers due to its balance of features and cost. Positioned between the premium X570 and entry-level A520, B550 offers complete PCIe 4.0 support from the processor, improved connectivity options, and, more importantly, processor and memory overclocking, which isn't available on the A520 chipset.



From a compatibility standpoint, the AM4 platform supports a wide range of Ryzen processors, going back several generations. The lineup includes Ryzen 5000, Ryzen 4000G, and Ryzen 300 processors. AM4 provides a unique upgrade path for consumers. However, consumers who are likely to pick up a new AM4 motherboard in current times will probably gravitate toward the Ryzen 5000 series for performance and longevity.



The Pro B550M-B and B550M-A Pro are microATX motherboards that come with the bare minimum. Don't expect any flashy RGB lighting or fancy features. They provide a comfortable home for AM4 processors, and that's it. The duo of B550 motherboards seems to carry a six-phase power delivery subsystem. Power supply is a bit different, though. The Pro B550M-B requires a standard 8-pin EPS power connector, while the B550M-A Pro has a 4-pin variant. Therefore, the former provides more power, which is good for high-end chips or when you're overclocking.