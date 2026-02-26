MSI's $80 AMD motherboards with DDR4 support swoop in to rescue gamers amid the global RAM crisis — AM4 emerges as the unexpected hero with RAM prices skyrocketing

News
MSI has fired up the AM4 furnace again.

Pro B550M-B
(Image credit: MSI)

MSI (via Hermitage Akihabara) will launch the Pro B550M-B and B550M-A Pro motherboards, which leverage AMD's last-generation AM4 socket. While these new motherboards are unlikely to win any beauty contests or be contenders for the best motherboards, they offer consumers some relief amid a memory shortage — in which DDR4 memory is generally more affordable than DDR5.

