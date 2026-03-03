Pocket $219 in savings when you buy this blistering 9800X3D, motherboard, and 32GB RAM bundle — start your AM5 4K gaming rig for less than $1,000

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D might have been superseded as the fastest gaming chip on the market by the 9850X3D, but a marginal performance uplift, higher cost, and more power draw mean the 9800X3D is still the best gaming CPU on the market. Now you can buy one courtesy of Newegg, bundled with a B850 motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for less than $1,000.

This bundle would be worth $1,178 if you purchased all the parts separately. Notably, the RAM included is priced at $499, owing to the crazy AI pricing crunch we've seen hit components in recent months. As such, bundles like this one from Newegg are a great way to beat the price rises and make building a PC in 2026 attainable. The list price of the chip and motherboard in this bundle means you're getting your RAM for just $280, unheard of in a market where 32GB of RAM now can't be found for less than $300.

As mentioned, the flagship of this bundle is the potent AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which dominates the market when it comes to gaming performance. The 9850X3D is technically faster, but the cost savings and reduced power draw still make the 9800X3D the best overall pick for gamers. Paired with the right GPU, this processor will chew through any 4K title with ease and serve you well for years to come.

This bundle comes with an Asus ROG Strix B850-A Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard. It's a white board (so bear that in mind for build aesthetic, this is the closest dark alternative bundle) with 14+2+1 power stages, support for up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM, and one PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSD, so it can handle the fastest storage on the market. It has a further three SSD slots (PCIe 4.0), USB-C, Wi-Fi 7, and more.

Finally, you get 32GB of 6400MHz RAM, specifically V-Color's Manta XSky DDR5. It's not a household name like Corsair Vengeance, but it is the sweetspot for gaming and will be more than enough to get your rig started. Usually priced at $499 in today's economy, its relative price in this bundle is just $280, and it even comes with RGB lighting.

