Get 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 for $163 when bundled with AMD's new 9850X3D and an X870E-E motherboard — save $236 on the heart of your new AM5 PC

Deals
By published

Some of the best value RAM you can get right now

Newegg Bundle
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware / Asus / AMD / Corsair)

RAM prices are pretty crazy right now, but Newegg bundles continue to be the saviour of enthusiasts looking to build a PC in 2026. Thanks to some generous savings built around the new AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, the fastest gaming CPU on the market, you can get RAM for a much more reasonable price. Take today's offering, which gets you the 9850X3D, an Asus ROG Strix X870E-E motherboard, and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance 6400 RAM for $1,111.

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D / 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 / Asus X870E-E Gaming Wi-Fi
free asus tuf gaming m4 air gaming mouse and crimson desert game
Save 18% ($236.99)
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D / 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5 / Asus X870E-E Gaming Wi-Fi: was $1,348.98 now $1,111.99 at Newegg

Get AMD's fastest gaming CPU, a great AM5 motherboard, and 32GB of speedy DDR5 for as close to pre-AI price crunch prices as you can get.

View Deal

The standout of this build (aside from the saving on RAM) is AMD's new 9850X3D processor. It hasn't unseated the 9800X3D as our pick for best gaming CPU, but its increased power draw means that it is without doubt the fastest gaming CPU on the market you can buy right now, as our benchmarks below confirm.

Image 1 of 6
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To seat this processor, you get a hefty Asus ROG Strix X870E-E motherboard with 18+2+2 power stages. It features a whopping three PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for vast storage capabilities at the fastest speeds, as well as a further two 4.0 slots just in case. It supports DDR5 at 8400+ MT/S, with four DIMM slots. An array of chunky heatsinks for cooling performance complements the dark gaming aesthetic. Meanwhile, you'll get plenty of USB-C ports, including two USB4 (Type-C) and a further 10 USB 10 Gbps ports, nine type-A and one type-C.

There's also Wi-Fi 7, 5GB Ethernet, and built-in AI overclocking tools.

As for the RAM, you'll get 32GB of DDR5 6400, speedier than the 6000 kits we often see in these bundles. With built-in RGB lighting, these will offer everything you need for solid gaming performance from your AM5 build, when paired with the right GPU, of course.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.