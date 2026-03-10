Get 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 for $163 when bundled with AMD's new 9850X3D and an X870E-E motherboard — save $236 on the heart of your new AM5 PC

RAM prices are pretty crazy right now, but Newegg bundles continue to be the saviour of enthusiasts looking to build a PC in 2026. Thanks to some generous savings built around the new AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, the fastest gaming CPU on the market, you can get RAM for a much more reasonable price. Take today's offering, which gets you the 9850X3D, an Asus ROG Strix X870E-E motherboard, and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance 6400 RAM for $1,111.

Simple math makes the value of this bundle clear to see. The 9850X3D is $499. Having only come out weeks ago, it's not seeing any discounts, so MSRP is the name of the game here. Likewise, this Asus ROG Strix X9870E-E Gaming Wi-Fi motherboard is a potent offering to build your PC around, retailing at $449 on Newegg at the moment. As such, subtracting these from the list price of the combo means you're saving $236 on the RAM, which has a relative price of $163 rather than its list price of $399.

Of course, that price is drastically inflated owing to the AI apocalypse that is squeezing PC component prices. The cheapest this RAM has ever been is around $99, meaning you're only paying $64 over the odds in this case. In this economy, that is as good as it gets.

The standout of this build (aside from the saving on RAM) is AMD's new 9850X3D processor. It hasn't unseated the 9800X3D as our pick for best gaming CPU, but its increased power draw means that it is without doubt the fastest gaming CPU on the market you can buy right now, as our benchmarks below confirm.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

To seat this processor, you get a hefty Asus ROG Strix X870E-E motherboard with 18+2+2 power stages. It features a whopping three PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for vast storage capabilities at the fastest speeds, as well as a further two 4.0 slots just in case. It supports DDR5 at 8400+ MT/S, with four DIMM slots. An array of chunky heatsinks for cooling performance complements the dark gaming aesthetic. Meanwhile, you'll get plenty of USB-C ports, including two USB4 (Type-C) and a further 10 USB 10 Gbps ports, nine type-A and one type-C.

There's also Wi-Fi 7, 5GB Ethernet, and built-in AI overclocking tools.

As for the RAM, you'll get 32GB of DDR5 6400, speedier than the 6000 kits we often see in these bundles. With built-in RGB lighting, these will offer everything you need for solid gaming performance from your AM5 build, when paired with the right GPU, of course.

