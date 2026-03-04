Get 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RAM for just $201 when you pair it with AMD's new 9850X3D, X870E motherboard — start your AM5 PC off in style for just $1,109

More Newegg bundle goodness today: a new deal pairs a premium Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming WiFi Motherboard with 32GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6400 RAM and AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU for $ 1,109.99. The combo deal saves you a tidy $236.99 off the list price of $1346.98. If you're going to use the fastest gaming processor on the market for a high-spec gaming PC, it's good to pair it with a premium, feature-rich motherboard.

We've reviewed the Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming WiFi motherboard, awarding it 4 out of 5 stars and touting it as one of the best motherboard options in the $500 bracket. This mobo actually comes with three PCIe 5.0 M.2 sockets, a further two PCIe 4.0 M.2 sockets, and an abundance of precious USB ports. Excellent voltage regulation and 18+2+2 power solution rated for 110A per stage.

Corsair's Vengeance RAM is also a very popular brand name and a popular choice for memory in the PC building community. This kit offers 2x 16GB paired sticks for a total of 32GB of DDR5 RAM at 6400MT/s, a sweet spot speed for AMD processors on the AM5 platform. In the current climate, this RAM is priced at $437, but combining it with the processor and motherboard here gets you the same kit for the relative price of just $201. Still inflated, but as good as it gets in 2026.

Plus, any purchase also comes with two "free" gifts: an Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air lightweight gaming mouse ($55.99) and a copy of the Crimson Desert ($70) video game.

Perfectly complementing the above duo of components is AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D CPU. This 8-core AM5 processor is now the fastest kid on the block when it comes to gaming performance, surpassing the 9800X3D, thanks to a slight power boost. You can see how the processor performed in our benchmarking from the table below. It's close, but the 9850X3D edges out a lead over its stablemate, the 9800X3D.