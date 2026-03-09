Save $484 on a Ryzen 7 9850X3D, 32GB of Kingston DDR5 RAM, and an Asus X870 motherboard — start your AM5 build on the right foot with this $949 bundle

Over the past several months, bundle deals have been just about the only way to buy PC parts at what many would consider a reasonable price. Be it RAM, storage, or video cards, prices have been downright outlandish, making building or upgrading a PC out of reach for some. But never fear! We’re keeping an eye out for you and found a spectacular deal on a RAM, motherboard, and processor deal from Newegg. For $949.99, you get a three-item AM5 combo that includes a Ryzen 7 9850X3D (fastest gaming process around), 32GB of Kingston DDR5-6000 RAM, and an Asus X870 AYW Gaming Wifi motherboard at an astounding $484.99 (33% off) retail, essentially pricing the 32GB of RAM at $211 - an incredible deal in today’s tough market.

This combo centers around AMD’s Ryzen 7 9850X3D. The 8-core/16-thread Zen5 processor has a base clock of 4.7 GHz with a boost clock of 5.6 GHz, a nice boost over the 9800X3D, and plenty of clock speed for any type of work. The 120W TDP also makes it easier to cool than some other higher-power processors. The 96MB of L3 cache on the X3D chips helps with gaming (and other activities), making it the fastest gaming CPU currently available. It’s great for gaming and any work that isn’t heavily multi-threaded.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Asus’ X870 AYW Gaming Wifi (in white) is a solid budget motherboard to build your system around. We haven’t reviewed it yet, but we do know it easily handles the 9850X3D or any other processor, even with overclocking, on the 12-phase 80A MOSFETs. There are ample storage options, including three M.2 sockets (one PCIe 5.0 x4) and four SATA ports, 2.5 GbE and Wi-Fi 6 networking, and 10 total USB ports on the rear I/O, with two USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C ports. The main PCIe slot runs up to PCIe 5.0 x16, so outside of networking, you have some of the fastest options available. Asus also has AI Solutions, including AI Cache Boost to supercharge your LLM workflows, AI Cooling II to optimize thermals and noise, and the AI Advisor to answer any questions you have about your hardware.

Newegg includes a good kit of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM, too. In fact, this is the same brand kit we've used to test all of our other motherboards since AM5 launched in 2024, though with different timings, and it’s still going strong. The black kit sports a frosted RGB lighting on top for those who want the RGB bling, and specs-wise runs at DDR5-6000 with low CL30-36-36-38 timings, which is perfect for an AMD system. These use Sk Hynix (A-die) ICs, so you do have some headroom if you want to overclock past its rated speed. AMD’s sweet spot (Price/performance) for AM5 processors is around 6000-6400 MT/s, so these fall into that bucket by simply enabling the AMD Expo profile.

This Newegg deal, at $949.99 and $484.99/33% off, is currently the least expensive Newegg combo with a 9850X3D. The deal leaves you with the fastest gaming processor out, a quality budget-class motherboard, and 32GB of RAM for $211. Newegg also includes a free Asus TUF Gaming M4 Air lightweight gaming mouse ($55 value) and the Crimson Desert Gaming ($70 value) to sweeten the pot. If this white motherboard doesn’t fit your build theme, for a pittance more ( $1,099.99 and $434.99 off), you can have a better motherboard (Asus ROG Strix X870E-H Gaming Wifi7) with the same CPU and RAM in black. Get it while it lasts, as we don’t expect this deal to be around long.

