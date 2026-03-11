Get 32GB of Kingston DDR5 for $261 when bundled with the new 9850X3D and an X870 motherboard — get AMD's fastest gaming chip and the core of an AM5 build for less than $1,100
A great motherboard and crucially, dark aesthetic
Newegg bundles continue to be one of the only ways to fight exorbitant prices on RAM and SSDs. It can seem like building a PC in 2026 just isn't an option, but if you know where to look, there are some big savings to be had. You can't buy 32GB of RAM for less than $300 in the U.S. right now, but if you head to Newegg, you can get 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 for around $260 when bundled with the AMD 9850X3D and Asus Rog Strix X870E-H.
The heart of this bundle is the new AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, the fastest gaming chip on the market. It hasn't unseated the 9800X3D as the best option, owing to its heftier power draw, but this 8-core, 16-thread beast with clock speeds of 5.6GHz will breeze past any gaming title you can imagine. Couple that with a powerful motherboard and 32GB of 6000Mhz RAM, and you've got the makings of a powerful AM5 build.
The AMD CPU and motherboard alone are worth $838, meaning you're getting the RAM for $261, rather than the inflated $694 list price and the $350-ish going rate for decent RAM in that capacity.
Get AMD's fastest gaming chip, X870E-H motherboard, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM to start your AM5 build. Savings are exaggerated here given the inflated price of the RAM ($695). Really, the value in the bundle lies in securing RAM for $261, rather than $3-$400.
Per our testing, the 9850X3D is the fastest gaming chip on the market, owing in part to a substantial increase in power draw over the 9800X3D, which it unseats at the top of our benchmark charts. It's a tougher value proposition as a standalone item, but in a bundle like this one it's a pretty great purchase.
The premium motherboard should hold your build together for years to come, with a raft of overclocking features and optimized thermals for high performance. You get two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for high-speed storage, as well as a further two PCIe 4.0 options for expansion.
Networking is provided by on-board Wi-Fi 7 as well as 5Gb Ethernet. Other features include 16+2+1 power staging, four DIMM slots for up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM (should market conditions ever improve), and a raft of I/O ports. Specifically, you get 14 USB ports: two USB4 (40Gbps) ports (2 x USB Type-C), four USB 10Gbps ports (3 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C with up to 30W PD/PPS Fast-charge), six USB 5Gbps ports (6 x Type-A), and two USB 2.0 ports (2 x Type-A).
This motherboard will also seat the 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5, with low CL30-36-36-38 timings and RGB lighting.
