Get 32GB of Kingston DDR5 for $261 when bundled with the new 9850X3D and an X870 motherboard — get AMD's fastest gaming chip and the core of an AM5 build for less than $1,100

A great motherboard and crucially, dark aesthetic

Newegg bundles continue to be one of the only ways to fight exorbitant prices on RAM and SSDs. It can seem like building a PC in 2026 just isn't an option, but if you know where to look, there are some big savings to be had. You can't buy 32GB of RAM for less than $300 in the U.S. right now, but if you head to Newegg, you can get 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 for around $260 when bundled with the AMD 9850X3D and Asus Rog Strix X870E-H.

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D / 32GB Kingston DDR5 / Asus Rog Strix X870E-H
AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D / 32GB Kingston DDR5 / Asus Rog Strix X870E-H: was $1,099.99 now $434.99 at Newegg

Get AMD's fastest gaming chip, X870E-H motherboard, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM to start your AM5 build. Savings are exaggerated here given the inflated price of the RAM ($695). Really, the value in the bundle lies in securing RAM for $261, rather than $3-$400.

Per our testing, the 9850X3D is the fastest gaming chip on the market, owing in part to a substantial increase in power draw over the 9800X3D, which it unseats at the top of our benchmark charts. It's a tougher value proposition as a standalone item, but in a bundle like this one it's a pretty great purchase.

The premium motherboard should hold your build together for years to come, with a raft of overclocking features and optimized thermals for high performance. You get two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for high-speed storage, as well as a further two PCIe 4.0 options for expansion.

Networking is provided by on-board Wi-Fi 7 as well as 5Gb Ethernet. Other features include 16+2+1 power staging, four DIMM slots for up to 256GB of DDR5 RAM (should market conditions ever improve), and a raft of I/O ports. Specifically, you get 14 USB ports: two USB4 (40Gbps) ports (2 x USB Type-C), four USB 10Gbps ports (3 x Type-A + 1 x USB Type-C with up to 30W PD/PPS Fast-charge), six USB 5Gbps ports (6 x Type-A), and two USB 2.0 ports (2 x Type-A).

This motherboard will also seat the 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5, with low CL30-36-36-38 timings and RGB lighting.

