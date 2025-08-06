MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

HBM roadmaps for Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix: To HBM4 and beyond

HBM3E production is in full-swing, so what's next?

Two Chinese firms hope to advance HBM production in the country

High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is the unsung hero behind the AI revolution. As the industry seeks to extract the most performance from frontier AI models, HBM powers the world's fastest GPUs and AI accelerators by keeping the intense computational engines fed with data at breakneck speed. This critical technology has rapidly matured over the past several years, but now the pace of innovation has quickened, as industry behemoths like Nvidia and AMD look to facilitate the creation of more advanced artificial intelligence models.

