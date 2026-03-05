M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM plunges to lowest-ever price following M5 announcement — $300 off is a steal on Apple's highest-spec RAM configuration

If you don't need the latest and greatest

M4 MacBook Air 15 inch
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware / Apple)

You might have noticed that Apple unveiled a new M5 MacBook Air this week. While the performance of the new chip promises big things, new product launches are a great time to score a discount on older Apple gadgets that are famously pretty expensive. Case in point, Amazon is now selling the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM for just $1,299, its lowest-ever price according to price tracking.

Despite being supplanted by the newly unveiled M5 chip, the M4 is no slouch, and Apple silicon continues to offer some of the best bang for your buck in processing when it comes to battery life, efficiency, and performance. For college or work, this laptop will chew through pretty much any day-to-day task. In our battery test, the 15-inch M4 was good for over 15 hours of use browsing the web, streaming video, and running OpenGL tests while connected to Wi-Fi. In the same test, it beat the Lunar Lake Yoga Slim 7i from Lenovo by over an hour.

