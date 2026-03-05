M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM plunges to lowest-ever price following M5 announcement — $300 off is a steal on Apple's highest-spec RAM configuration

You might have noticed that Apple unveiled a new M5 MacBook Air this week. While the performance of the new chip promises big things, new product launches are a great time to score a discount on older Apple gadgets that are famously pretty expensive. Case in point, Amazon is now selling the 15-inch M4 MacBook Air with 24GB of RAM for just $1,299, its lowest-ever price according to price tracking.

This portable number gets you the larger 15-inch display, along with the aforementioned 24GB of RAM, an upgrade worth $200 alone on the M4 lineup, made all the more sweet by catastrophic price increases on memory and computers in general. You'll also get 512GB of storage, up from the 256GB base storage on this model, and a choice of three of the four colors available.

Despite being supplanted by the newly unveiled M5 chip, the M4 is no slouch, and Apple silicon continues to offer some of the best bang for your buck in processing when it comes to battery life, efficiency, and performance. For college or work, this laptop will chew through pretty much any day-to-day task. In our battery test, the 15-inch M4 was good for over 15 hours of use browsing the web, streaming video, and running OpenGL tests while connected to Wi-Fi. In the same test, it beat the Lunar Lake Yoga Slim 7i from Lenovo by over an hour.