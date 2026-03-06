FBI arrests crypto thief accused of stealing $46 million from seized government wallets — Suspect's father was allegedly contractor for the US Marshals

The FBI has just arrested John Daghita, the lead suspect in a major crypto theft case tied to the U.S. government, where the perpetrator allegedly siphoned $46 million worth of cryptocurrency from state-owned wallets into his own accounts. The accused was taken into custody with the help of local French authorities in Saint Martin, an island in the northeast Caribbean, as confirmed by FBI director Kash Patel.

Last night, John Daghita – a U.S. government contractor who allegedly stole more than $46 million in cryptocurrency from the U.S Marshals Service – was arrested on the island of Saint Martin by the French Gendarmerie’s premier elite tactical unit in a joint operation with the… pic.twitter.com/3ttochgbjkMarch 5, 2026

The investigation leading to the arrest was initiated by a crypto analyst on X — ZachBXT — who essentially published a full exposé on Daghita in late January. Daghita had reportedly taunted ZachBXT multiple times on Telegram by sending him tiny amounts of crypto (dust attacks). Eventually, ZachBXT was able to track some of these dust attacks back to certain wallet addresses and found out they were actually managed by the government.

One of these wallets held $36 million worth of crypto and was apparently tied to a $90 million seizure by the U.S. Marshals between 2024-2025. Zach reported his findings to the authorities and in just over a month, the FBI arrested the suspect. But how did John even have access to these wallet addresses?

John Daghita is apparently the son of Dean Daghita, the CEO andPresident of Command Services & Support (CMDSS), an IT firm that was contracted by the U.S. Marshals to manage seized crypto wallets. The company's contract was even protested by another competing firm at the time of its awarding. CMDSS was hired to manage and dispose of some of the currency tied to high-profile and complex seizures in 2024.

The announcement from Kash Patel labels John Daghita himself as a government contractor, so it's unclear if he was directly involved or if he just (secretly) exploited the access his father had. Moreover, whether Daghita Sr. was even aware of his son's activities remains to be seen.

John Daghita (Lick) was arrested in the Caribbean yesterday as a direct result of my investigation.In late January 2026, I exposed how John stole $ 46M+ in seized crypto assets from the US government by abusing access at CMDSS, his father's company, which held a USMS contract.… pic.twitter.com/iqnoQXKJqZMarch 5, 2026

Although Daghita has been taken into federal custody, he has not been formerly charged, much less convicted, of a crime. During the arrest, authorities reportedly found Daghita with a briefcase full of cash and multiple security keys.

