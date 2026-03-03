South Korean authorities lose over $4.8 million in crypto after posting mnemonic recovery phrase online — stolen PRTG tokens part of funds seized by National Tax Service from high-value tax evaders

News
By published

It's like posting your credit card details or social security number online.

a thief fishing for crypto from a phone screen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

South Korea’s National Tax Service just lost over US$4.8 million in crypto after it posted a photo of a hardware wallet that stored the private keys controlling over 4 million Pre-Retogeum (PRTG) tokens alongside a handwritten note containing the wallet’s mnemonic recovery phrase. According to Maeil Business Newspaper [machine translated], the image was included in its press release to promote the agency’s push to go after “high value and habitual delinquents,” saying that it has seized KRW 8.1 billion or around US$5.4 million worth of assets during the raid. ‘

Hardware wallets do not store the crypto — instead, they keep the private keys that control blockchain addresses, ensuring that only the person who knows the PIN can access the token. But if you lose the hardware wallet and have no backup of these keys, you could potentially lose permanent access to the blockchain address that holds your tokens. Because of this, many of these devices generate a mnemonic seed phrase during setup that lets you recreate all your private keys and addresses, even without the physical wallet.

This isn’t the first major gaffe involving cryptocurrency and South Korean authorities. Just last month, the National Police Agency realized that 22 Bitcoin (BTC) worth over US$1.5 million had been missing for several years after the investigating agency neglected to transfer the seized BTC to its own wallet. The authorities thought the amount was safe because it had physical custody of the hardware wallet, but the original owner of the device apparently gave its mnemonic seed phrase to a hacker after it needed some cash, resulting in the loss of the cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrencies aren’t exactly new, with BTC launching in 2009, but it arguably only went mainstream around 2017 when it surged to about $20,000. Because of that, many public agencies are still grappling with the concept of virtual assets. Even though South Korean authorities have already implemented policies on how to deal with these, it seems that government employees are still struggling to catch up. Hopefully, each painfully expensive misstep is a lesson learned so that everyone avoids making these mistakes in the future.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales